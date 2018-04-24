Former Vice President Al Gore’s 10,070-square-foot estate near Nashville, Tennessee, expended over 21 times more energy than the average U.S. household over the past year, according to a new report.

He uses more than his fair share.

A report by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a nonpartisan conservative think tank, said his 20-room mansion uses 230,889 kilowatt hours of electricity during the past 12 months.

He’s not practicing what he preaches.

That’s roughly 21.4 times more than the 10,812 kWh a year used up by the typical American household, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

His home sports 33 solar panels that produce only 5.7 percent of the energy his home uses. His electricity comes from coal, nuclear, and natural gas — the dreaded fossil fuels.

He also has a geothermal heating system but his home still guzzles an extraordinary amount of fossil fuels.

But he’s so special.

He has two other homes, one in San Francisco and another in Tennessee. They probably suck up as much energy.

Gore probably doesn’t care because he knows the global warming spiel lies somewhere between exaggerated and complete hoax.

Al Gore Sold His Station to a Jew-Hating Oil Guzzling Nation

Gore is not ashamed of his hypocrisy. This is the man who sold his TV station Al Jazeera, a US-hating, Jew-hating “news organization,” which is funded by Qatar, a nation whose wealth is based on oil production.

Bernie Goldberg blasted Al Gore for selling to a TV station that threw a party for a man who bashed in the head of a little 4-year old Jewish girl:

In 2008, Al Jazeera threw an on-air party for a Palestinian terrorist who had just been released from an Israeli prison. In 1979 he kidnapped an Israeli family and killed their 4-year old daughter by smashing her head on some rocks. They even gave him a cake.

In 2009, the host of Al Jazeera’s most popular Arabic language show says, on the air, that he wants Allah to count the numbers of every Jew … and kill them “down to the very last one.”

Gore’s a piece of work.