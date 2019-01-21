Alyssa Milano Didn’t Get the Memo! Hates KKK White Boys This Morning

The entire assault story of the white Catholic boys was debunked within hours of the media’s attempts to destroy them. Activist icon of the hard-left Alyssa Milano didn’t get the memo and sent out this racist tweet.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp,” she added.

The red MAGA hat is the new white hood. Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 20, 2019

Anyway, the leftists are the ones who love slavery.

The racists in D.C. were the crazy hate group — the New Israelites — and the confused Native-American. They set off a firestorm with misunderstandings.

The boys are the victims, partly due to the viciousness of the media.

The media didn’t care to investigate when a confused or dishonest Native-American separatist named Nathan Phillips told them the boys abused him. Just a little bit of investigating would have revealed the truth and the fact that it was a nothing burger story built on misunderstandings.

They didn’t investigate because they smelled blood in the water. It was an opportunity to hit on white Catholic boys.

We found out the school stood by the kids, but it was the Diocese that said they could be expelled. That was a rush to judgment.

A BuzzFeed reporter smeared them first.

One theme of the conversations over the past 24 hours = how deeply familiar this look is. It’s the look of white patriarchy, of course, but that familiarity — that banality — is part of what prompts the visceral reaction. This isn’t spectacular. It’s life in America. pic.twitter.com/TmziDwAjYA — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2019

The NY Times bashed them and then walked it back in the same story.

NYTimes own walk back on the viral video of the Catholic school boys still allows Phillips to bald-faced lie about what he was doing, despite clear video evidence. https://t.co/Y0WcdrQydK pic.twitter.com/0VO1ss3IcM — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 21, 2019

The Washington Post conducted a similar interview to CNN replete with yellow journalism.

The Atlantic’s James Fallows, just hours after the first video was released, wrote a bizarre column comparing the young boys to pro-segregation activists.

MSNBC conducted their usual type of interview — no facts, just yellow journalism.

Tara Houska, tribal rights attorney, on video from Indigenous Peoples March: “I was there, and I witnessed something that was very aggressive and something that was very frightening.” pic.twitter.com/BW8wvZCAGs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 21, 2019

Now, we have Alyssa Milano who woke up with a racist thought and still hasn’t gotten the memo.