America Last! Globalist Senator John McCain Blasts Trump’s America First Policy

Senator McCain is out giving the MSM soundbites Tuesday, claiming we are surrendering our leadership position in the world.

One must wonder what he thought Obama was doing for the last eight years.

The senator from Arizona has said it before, most recently in June.

On Monday, the senator deplored “half-baked, spurious nationalism” in a perceived slight at Mr. Trump’s America First policy.

Receiving the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia a day earlier, the six-term senator from Arizona warned against the U.S. surrendering its international leadership, whatever that means since we did that under Barack Obama and McCain thought leadership was better under him.

The Liberty Medal Constitution Center is very, very liberal and they loved hearing it.

Mr McCain was applauded as he said: “To fear the world we have organized and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of Earth for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.

McCain obviously has no respect for the people who voted for the President – none.

“We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil,” he continued.

“We have done great good in the world. That leadership has had its costs, but we have become incomparably powerful and wealthy as we did.”

Senator McCain is in some way compromised. Maybe he spent too much time in North Vietnam. He is a globalist who willingly surrenders our sovereignty and all that makes us American. He has been a four decade blight on the Republican Party.

President Trump responded.

“People have to be careful because at some point I fight back,” Mr Trump told a Washington radio station on Tuesday.

“I’m being very, very nice but at some point I fight back and it won’t be pretty,” Mr Trump told WMAL on Tuesday in response to a question about the senator’s remarks.

Mr McCain was asked by journalists about Mr Trump’s remark, and he responded: “I have faced tougher adversaries.”

He did in North Vietnam and he also made propaganda ads for them. Obviously he had a tough time in the North Vietnamese prison and he could have left at one time but refused to leave unless the other men left too. However, he played along to get along at the same time.

He’s doing it again with the leftists waging war on Republicans and traditional America.

This is a guy who hates Conservatives and Libertarians more than he hates Democrats.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com