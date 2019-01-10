America’s Back! Secretary Pompeo in Cairo Blasts Obama’s Policies

While in Cairo, nearly nine years after Barack Obama helped ignite the Arab Spring, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted former president Barack Obama’s policies without once mentioning his name. He called for a “new beginning,” completely rejecting the past.

“Remember, it was here, here in this very city, another American stood before you,” he said in a speech at the American University in Cairo.

“He told you that radical Islamist terrorism does not stem from ideology. He told you 9/11 led my country to abandon its ideals, particularly in the Middle East. He told you that the United States and the Muslim world needed ‘a new beginning.’ The results of these misjudgments have been dire,” he said.

“In falsely seeing ourselves as a force for what ails the Middle East, we were timid about asserting ourselves when the times — and our partners — demanded it,” he added.

The nation’s top diplomat blamed Obama for the rise of ISIS and the hostility of Iran.

THE AGE OF SELF-INFLICTED AMERICAN SHAME IS OVER

“The good news is this: The age of self-inflicted American shame is over, and so are the policies that produced so much needless suffering,” Pompeo said.

“In just 24 months, the United States under President Trump has reasserted its traditional role as a force for good in this region,” he said. “We have rediscovered our voice. We have rebuilt our relationships. We have rejected false overtures from enemies.”

Pompeo addressed the failed nuclear deal.

“President Trump has reversed our willful blindness to the danger of the regime and withdrew from the failed nuclear deal, with its false promises,” Pompeo said.

“The nations of the Middle East will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of its peoples if Iran’s revolutionary regime persists on its current course,” he added.

Watch: