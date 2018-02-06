Amtrak Train Breaks Apart at 125 mph

No one can do it quite like big government. A high-speed Amtrak train bound for New York’s Penn Station broke apart while traveling at 125 mph through Maryland. Two train cars separated but no one was hurt.

There have been four accidents with fatalities in two months.

Two Amtrak employees were killed when the train they were working on collided with a CSX freight train around 2:35 a.m. Sunday in Cayce, South Carolina, Amtrak officials said. The passenger train had been diverted off the main track onto a rail siding, where it crashed into a stationary freight train, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. An Amtrak train carrying Congressional members, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday, killing at least one person. Eugene Lyons, a pastor, and his wife, Dorothy, were killed in Nash County, North Carolina, when an Amtrak train hit their SUV on January 14, CNN affiliate WNCN reported. Both were in their 60s. It appears the SUV had driven around the lowered crossing arm, WNCN reported. The Amtrak Cascades Train 501 derailed near DuPont in Washington on December 18 and hurtled over an overpass onto Interstate 5, killing three people on its inaugural journey from Seattle, Washington to Portland, Oregon.