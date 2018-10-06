Another GOP Rep & Wife Under Assault by the Progressives

We have another Herman Cain-Judge Kavanaugh-Justice Thomas et al type assault on a North Carolina congressman, Mark Walker. The allegations are what you would expect from Democrats.
Once these types of accusations and threats are made they are like pillow feathers in the wind.
WALKER UNDER ATTACK BY THE PROGRESSIVES
Walker is the incumbent who has been verbally attacked since Progressive Ryan Watts entered the race. He has a lot of friends who are spreading ad hominem attacks and subtle threats.
Walker didn’t want to address it but he has no choice since they have gotten out of hand. For a year, the attacks have been coming.
They are after him and now his wife.
“I have remained silent for more than a year as Ryan and his friends have spread garbage, attacking my wife Kelly while also mentioning my children. The latest smear being peddled is that I am having an extramarital affair with another man,” he wrote on Facebook.
He continued, “This is new territory for us but I hope that people understand why I must fight back. This has gone on long enough and I will not remain silent anymore. Coming after me is one thing, accusing my wife of being sexually involved with another lady is way out of bounds. The smear campaign with the hate and vitriol we’ve seen across the country appears to have arrived in North Carolina.”
THE WINGMEN FROM THE INDIVISIBLES?
When he talks about Ryan’s wingman, he means this “Drew” person. He shares every foul thing on the Internet about Republicans and makes comments of his own. This guy isn’t alone. It seems the Indivisibles might have pit their domestic terrorists on him.
Have you twittered for your candidate ( @watts4congress ) so hard that his petty AF opponent ( @walker4nc @repmarkwalker @jackminorjr ) called the @FBI on you for a 💣emoji in a failed attempt to intimidate you? Had your 🏡💻 searched?#Snowflake #Bully #AbuseOfPower #Loser https://t.co/UMLwLuSjb6
— DREW. 🇺🇸 🏳️🌈🌊 (@ALLCAPSTWEETX) October 2, 2018
He reported one of them for using a bomb emoji. Now they’re mocking him for doing it, but given the threats and intimidation tactics of the far-left, Walker should take it seriously.
Man accused of threatening Walker used bomb emoji in multiple tweets to campaign, levied false allegations against the congressman https://t.co/SiBDonzPSU
— Roll Call (@rollcall) October 5, 2018
The man who sent the tweet sent other threatening messages.