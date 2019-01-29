Another Mexican Pipeline Explodes Days After One Killed 115 People

A pipeline in Mexico exploded while people were stealing fuel from it, near where a similar blast this month left 115 dead, an official said.

The new blast struck Monday in the central state of Hidalgo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the site of the explosion 10 days ago.

So far, they have no information on deaths. It was “milked” in the same way as the last explosion. Criminals tap holes into the pipelines and then the community members collect the fuel and sell it.

A similar blast on January 18 in the town of Tlahuelilpan happened after thieves punctured a gasoline pipeline and up to 700 people showed up to fill jugs and other containers.

The first explosion killed at least 115 people, including children that the thieves brought along with them despite knowing the activity is dangerous. The thieves then called for the government to pay them for the dead and injured.

This video is from the explosion on the 18th that killed and injured so many. Warning, it is graphic.