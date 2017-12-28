Another White Supremacist Caught Drawing Swastikas on Apartment Doors

A seemingly anti-Semitic white supremacist spent the past 30 days, since the end of November, drawing swastikas and penises on apartment doors. The suspect was not identified but police have released a surveillance photo (see below).

This is the man who spray-painted the hateful images.

The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigation the incidents.

There have been lots of complaints about the alleged surge of white supremacist attacks since the election, especially in New York. The LA Times wrote about it in 2016. As they catch these people and find out they’re not white and that mantra has been largely silenced.