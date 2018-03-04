Anti-Gun Democrat Pol Leland Yee Goes Off to Jail for Gun Running

“If you outlaw guns, only the outlaws will have guns.”

Ex-California State Senator Leland Yee is going off to jail for five years for weapons trafficking. He was a very anti-gun politician. It seems he was building up his illegal gun business while trying to take guns away from innocent people. He also took bribes, laundered money, and so on.

He is the poster boy for anti-gun politicians.

When he was sentenced, he wanted the judge to consider his entire record.

“I hope that in your sentencing of me, you will look at my entire life and not just these crimes I have committed,” the senator implored U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. “In the 67 years of my life, I have devoted much of it to the work of the community, to people here in San Francisco and in the state of California.”

What does that matter? He has to pay for what he’s done. The judge seemed to agree. “It must be that the public has trust in the integrity of the institution, and Mr. Yee, you abused that trust,” Judge Breyer said, according to the Times. He called Yee’s actions “vile” and the arms dealings particularly “hypocritical” given the politician’s history of gun control advocacy.

Yee had accepted thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in exchange for political favors. And on the side, he and two associates had been involved in a weapons trafficking plot.

Yee was selling shoulder-mounted AUTOMATIC weapons, not just rifles.

Feds discovered his role when they were investigating Chinatown gangs, including the infamous Shrimp Boy.

It wasn’t only gun running. There was one instance in which Yee introduced a businessman to state legislators who had significant influence over pending medical marijuana legislation.

Along with 25 other people, including former school board president Keith Jackson (who was the link), Yee is accused of being involved with an extensive crime ring headed by infamous Chinatown gangster Raymond Chow.

Shrimp Boy and Jackson were also convicted. Jackson is going to jail for nine years.

Anti-Gun Mantra Is Good for Criminals’ Business

Yee was a major anti-gun advocate before he was arrested as a gun runner. He pushed for legislation against the bullet button, a device designed to make semi-automatic AR-15’s legal in California.

In an interview on KPIX 5, Yee said that he was not going to be intimidated because he believed so strongly in keeping guns out of the hands of bad guys.

“This is not an easy issue,” Yee said. “But I am a father, and I want our communities to be safe, and god forbid if one of these weapons fell into the wrong hands.”

He said this at the same time he was conspiring to sell, not AR-15s, but automatic military-grade weapons.

Yee was very opposed to guns and pretended he was an outsider when it came to San Francisco corruption.

Most knew he was corrupt from the start but he kept winning some of his elections anyway. He was the first Asian American speaker pro tem in 2004, making him the second-highest ranking Democrat in the California assembly at the time.

He was first arrested in 2014 on a whole host of charges.

The lying hypocrite was not only anti-gun, he was anti-violent gaming: