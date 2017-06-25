Anti-Trump Bombshell Coming According to Comey’s Friend

A good friend of James Comey’s, Ben Wittes, is sending an ominous warning via Twitter that another “bombshell story” is about to come out. It will be about James Comey and his interactions with President Trump, and it follows Trump admitting he didn’t tape Comey.
The left-wing Brookings fellow has tweeted his TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK message on Friday. It’s likely another NY Times story since he’s sent this message before other NY Times stories.
They’re all in collusion obviously.
Wittes is a lawyer who blogs at Lawfare.
Wittes wrote on Twitter that a story is coming Friday or Monday.
TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK TICK pic.twitter.com/yuL0o0TBbT
— Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) June 23, 2017
Wittes hates Trump
His hatred spews out from his Twitter feed.
Wittes’ latest complaint is about the President blocking some especially virulent trolls. The anti-Trumper says it violates the First Amendment.
Comey is Witte’s close friend, along with Mueller, the Special Counsel. Mueller’s hiring Democrat donors and at least one neverTrumper. That should tell us all something about the FBI as it exists today. It is the Deep State.
👍@POTUS“The people #Mueller hired are all @HillaryClinton supporters & donors 2 #Democrats🐍#FireMuellerNow #Leaker #Comey #LockThemAllUp👍 pic.twitter.com/mMmVHFdi2D
— TRUMP ANOMALY® (@ANOMALY1) June 24, 2017
Comey is a bald faced liar and a democrat mole who did not do his job at the FBI and anything that Comey says is bullshit or twisted facts to suit himself and his career and the democrats, so why should anything that Wittes says about what Comey says will be a: “bombshell” as every lawyer (and law student who has taken Evidence 101), knows that Comey on the witness stand will be discredited on cross exam (or direct as an adverse witness) because he has already committed felony perjury. Comey’s testimony is worthless and Mueller and his clan can screw around with the facts but they are going to get their legs cut out from underneath them at the knees, when the furor dies down after they release their supposed sensationalistic
conclusions of their “investigation”. The Repubs will crucify the lies and “conclusions”.
I , as a citizen, was once proud of Rosenstein and his supposed independence and of Mueller for the supposed same and felt his being a former fellow Marine Officer would prop up his integrity, but I now realize that it was ALL A SHAM.