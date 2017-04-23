Antifa Riots Break Out in Central France to Protest LePen

Violent anti-fascist protesters (Antifa) clashed with armed police in Paris after hearing the news that Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron appear to have made it through to the run-off in the French Presidential election.

Tear gas was used on the hundreds or more protesters. Pictures show protesters armed with pieces of wood charging at police and throwing a volley of missiles.

It started out as a peaceful protest.

BREAKING; Damage and riots in #Paris as now 1300 protesters/rioters are on the streets.

They’re building a worldwide army.



This is an Antifa ACAB poster and they are communists.

LePen will likely come in second to Socialist Emmanuel Macron and though they will face off for round two on May 7, every other candidate has come out in support of Macron against LePen.

The election results as of 7:15 pm EST Sunday: