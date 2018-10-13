Antifa Vandalizes New York City GOP Headquarters, THREATENS Them

The Metropolitan Republican Club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side was vandalized Thursday night. Antifa — domestic terrorists who now have chapters throughout the country — broke windows, spray-painted anarchy signs, put glue in locks and handles, and left a threatening message, stating that the “attack is merely a beginning.”

The building is the headquarters of the Manhattan Republican Party and the New York City regional office for the New York Republican Party.

The note reads:

Tonight, we put the Republican Party on notice, in defiance to the policy of mass misery they have championed.

The U.S. government has established concentration camps around the country for Latino people, shamelessly murdering black people, and continues its war machine that has slaughtered Muslim people with impunity for decades. The so-called “Land of the Free” leads the world in incarceration rates per capita, all the while profiteering in the new plantation within the prison walls.

The hipster fascist clown is not allowed to speak

While these atrocities persist unabated the Metropolitan Republican Club chose to invite a hipster fascist clown to dance for them, content to revel in their treachery against humanity. The Republican Party joined by their spineless partners in crime, the Democrats institute a policy of domestic and foreign terror felt the world over.

Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize. Those of good conscience and clear mind know this state of oppression cannot remain. The US fascist political system is one of the most savage institutions in history and we will combat it relentlessly until all are free of American barbarism.

HIPSTER FASCIST CLOWN

The “hipster fascist clown” is Vice Media co-founder and CRTV host Gavin McInnes. He was scheduled to speak at the club on Friday. McInnes says he backs “Western Values” and the Proud Boys who believe “West is best”.

Apparently that’s fascism to the fascist Antifa cult, the Democrat Red Army.

Antifa attacks again — swords and vandalism at New York GOP office @FoxNewsNight pic.twitter.com/N4Q5MWKuK0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2018