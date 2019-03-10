AOC, the Adorable Face of Totalitarianism, Wants Our Stuff

Capitalism can’t be redeemed because it puts profit “above everything else.” ~ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The socialists are not stupid. They are clever and have given us an empty vessel with an adorable face and bubbly personality to sell their form of totalitarianism. It’s cover for an ideology that will take all our freedoms and all our stuff while charming us into blind submission.

As AOC wrote in her FAQ on the Green New Deal, she and her allies, who have taken over the Democrat Party, are planning to make us socialists using the extreme Green New Deal. Here is a key excerpt from the Green New Deal, which needs to be redefined as The Green Raw Deal:

They will take over every aspect of society.

THE ADORABLE CHILD-WOMAN PERFORMS

At the South by Southwest (SXSW), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez painted a false portrait of socialism, an ideology dangerously glorified by the journalists who are unabashedly in the tank for it. Socialism is totalitarianism and it is swallowing up the stalwarts of freedom

South by Southwest is an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences that Quartz claims “isn’t exactly a hotbed of progressive politics.” Really? Since when isn’t a gathering of people in film, interactive media and music not progressive?

It fact it is a hotbed of progressive politics.

Not only is the conference being mischaracterized in the media, but an ill-informed Socialist is pumped up and labeled the star. Ocasio-Cortez spent her time at the conference lying about both socialism and capitalism.

Quartz is one of the new and trendy outlets putting lipstick on the pig, spreading socialist propaganda to the youth.

The title of a puff piece by Quartz covering the SXSW event: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained democratic socialism and capitalism at SXSW

The author gives her undeserved credibility:

Yet, on a day when several high-profile politicians such as Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke took the stage, the star was freshman congresswoman and instant Democratic Party phenomenon Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, otherwise known as AOC. Attendees tweeted of long lines and a full house, with some leaving the venue without being able to squeeze in.

On stage, Ocasio-Cortez talked about the hot topics of her political agenda, touching upon identity politics, the Green New Deal, the promise of automation, and the obstacles faced by minorities.

LIPSTICK ON THE SOCIALISM PIG

Cortez, the new fresh face of socialism, is praised for telling youth to build their own new systems, but she wants you to adapt an old, failed system — socialism/communism.

On the last point, she advised, “Stop trying to navigate systems that weren’t built for you. We need to build new systems.”

If you speak against socialism, you are “fearmongering that it will mean an end of individual rights.”

Ocasio-Cortez also got to discuss an historically thorny topic in American politics: socialism. Addressing the rising popularity of socialism, and the fearmongering that it will mean an end of individual rights, she used simple semantics to explain why she doesn’t believe in unmitigated capitalism:

According to her, if you are a capitalist, you are worshipping capital, but if you are a socialist, you are of, by, and for the people. Nothing could be further from the truth. Capitalism allows us to be free.

Capitalism, to me, is an ideology of capital. The most important thing is the concentration of capital, and it means that we prioritize profit and the accumulation of money above all else, and we seek it at any human and environmental cost… But when we talk about ideas like democratic socialism, it means putting democracy and society first, instead of capital first; it doesn’t mean that the actual concept of capitalistic society should be abolished.

Cleverly, she demeans capitalism by framing it as an ideology of capital. AOC then characterizes an ideology of statism as one that puts democracy and society first. In truth, it is capitalism that gives freedom and the totalitarianism of socialism that takes it away.

THE EROSION OF CAPITALISM

Capitalism refers to an economic theory in which a society’s means of production are held by private individuals or organizations, not the government, and where prices, distribution of goods, and products are determined by a free market.

We shouldn’t call it capitalism, it’s the free market. Marx gave it the name ‘capitalism’ to degrade its worth.

The free market is not the worship of capital. It is liberty. Private ownership of the means of production allows Americans the individuals freedoms no people have ever experienced in the known history of mankind. It goes awry when it becomes crony capitalism/socialism.

Crony capitalism, also known as crony socialism, is an economy in which businesses thrive not as a result of risk, but rather as a return on money amassed through a nexus between a business class and the political class.

AOC and people like Elizabeth Warren are equating crony capitalism and legitimate businesses with capitalism. Crony corporations are socialists’ friends and they will pretend they oppose them. They only oppose the free market and businesses that operate on those principles.

THE WAR OF TOTALITARIANISM AGAINST FREEDOM

We are in a cultural war with socialism and the socialists/Democrats control all the supply lines, said a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

On that point, Elizabeth Warren said something many of us can agree with. The tech monopolies that now fund the Democratic Party need to be broken up. They are too powerful.

They will be and already are to some degree, our rulers.

As an example of how socialism is changing our culture, people ask why we are now promoting infanticide and ending the lives of fully-developed babies in the womb. But there is no secret here. Planned Parenthood has become very powerful as they heavily fund Democrats. They set the morality of it.

Corporations have joined forces with the political class to become our rulers.

There is no more moderate left-wing or right-wing. It’s socialism versus the free market.

Listen to the rest of this segment: