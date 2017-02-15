Army Security Training Used Hillary Clinton as an Example of an Insider Threat

Judicial Watch today released a U.S. Department of the Army OpSec (Operational Security) PowerPoint presentation that depicts former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as an example of the “insider threats.”

We knew about this last year when it was posted to Facebook. The Facebook page it was posted to was titled “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments.” Administrators of the Facebook page said a picture came from a service member stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

Judicial Watch put in a FOIA request for the presentation on Cybersecurity in which she was featured as a threat.

Also mentioned in the PowerPoint presentation were General David Petraeus (as a disgruntled employee), terrorist Nidal Hassan, Bradley (Chelsea) Manning, Edward Snowden, and Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis.

The PowerPoint presentation on operational security delivered to soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood.

The PowerPoint presentation warns against “Critical Information Compromises” involving material such as the “itineraries of … senior executive service (SES)” and “very important persons (VIPs),” any of which can result in “Attack, Kidnapping, Publicity.”

It also cites “unsecure email” as an error that can lead to an enemy being able to “Kill, Counter, Clone.”

Hillary repeatedly breached security with her personal server.

Both Clinton and Petraeus are cited as examples of “Careless or disgruntled employees.”

“No wonder it took a lawsuit to extract this damning Pentagon analysis which recognizes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as an “Inside Threat” to national security,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “I hope the Department of Justice takes note and proceeds with an appropriate investigation.”