Bangladeshis Are or Were Embedded in the Traveling Mob aka Caravan

The President has reportedly told the military to prepare for possible deployment at the border. He does not intend to let the invaders in. It is a national security threat. A potential violent confrontation is what Democrats want before the election.

President Trump said that unknown Middle Easterners are in the caravan [mob]. There is proof.

The Daily Caller translated a report by a Spanish language reporter who was embedded with the mobile mob for weeks. On Friday he reported that people from Bangladesh joined the mob and tried to cross into Mexico. They were discovered and taken away somewhere.

THE BANGLADESHIS ARE COMING

Univision correspondent Francisco Santa Anna reported from the bridge separating Guatemala and Mexico. That’s where thousands were packed in for a day or so. Most jumped into the river and just swam across. No one stopped them.

“Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala, we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh,” he continued. “Can you imagine what they had to do to get here? They infiltrated themselves in this caravan and tried to cross with the crowd. That would have benefited them greatly.”

Bangladesh has one of the highest populations of Muslims in the world, hailing from Iran, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. The country is a birthplace of terrorists.

Univision reporter following caravan (translated from Spanish): “Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala, we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh.” pic.twitter.com/ebUrEsd8FI — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2018

THEY’RE COMING FROM OTHER HOT SPOTS

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch has staff down with the moblie mob and found it’s not only Bangladeshis, it’s people from Haiti, Congo, Sri Lanka, Angola, and Cameroon. This is an example of what has been going on every day at the border.

The caravan turned back at the Honduran border included Haiti, Congo, Sri Lanka, Angola, Cameroon, and Bangladesh: report from @JudicialWatch team… https://t.co/n6l5ClzF9Q — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 22, 2018

LEGAL IMMIGRANT SAID IT’S AN INVASION AND THEY ARE AT WAR WITH US

Legal immigrant, Amapola Hansberger told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade that the caravan of migrants headed for the U.S. southern border is an “invasion and act of war” against America. She said they constitute an “immediate threat.”

Legal Immigrants for America founder Amapola Hansberger says the caravan of over 7,000 migrants heading to the border is an ‘immediate threat’ to U.S. national security on @FoxandFriends pic.twitter.com/BHimR2ab6e — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 22, 2018

THE MEXICAN AMBASSADOR DENIES PROMOTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The Mexican Ambassador Geronimo Gutierrez, in response to some criticism from the President, denied promoting illegal immigration. He explained that people know they must enter the country in compliance with Mexican law. Also, potential refugees must apply for refugee status legally. And, in the end, those who enter illegally can be deported.

Mexican Ambassador to the United States Geronimo Gutierrez joined me today on #TheBrianKilmeadeShow to discuss the caravan of migrants headed to the U.S. https://t.co/ZWhY0t9Yj6 — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 22, 2018

