Basher Jeff Flake Is In Touch with Obama, Really Liked Working With Him

Barack Obama called Senator Jeff Flake to tell him he really liked working with him and Flake said he felt the same. Since Obama is a Marxist, that doesn’t say much for Flake. The lame duck senator said he might run for President despite the fact that he couldn’t win back his seat in his own state.

If he runs, it will only be to act as a spoiler. There is little doubt Democrats and the former president, in particular, will encourage him in this.

Flake who called President Trump an “inspiration for dictators” supports a former president who ignored Congress and ruled with his pen and phone. Now, that’s irony!