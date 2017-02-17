It Has Begun, Tillerson Fires Most of the 7th Floor

Americans were stunned to learn of the State Department rogue Shadow Government which operated in secret from the 7th floor. They were behind the corrupt handling of the Clinton documents.

CBS News announced that Rex Tillerson, the new Secretary of State, fired most of the 7th floor policy makers who so famously called themselves the “shadow government”.

Policy will be controlled by the White House, not professional diplomats, CBS stated.

CBS bemoans the loss of the shadow government’s policy-making expertise.

In October of last year, a NY Post story reported that the coterie of State Department officials who called themselves the “shadow government” controlled the release of the Clinton emails. Undersecretary Patrick Kennedy even offered the FBI a quid pro quo for changing the classification of the Clinton emails.

Kennedy asked assistance in altering the email’s classification in exchange for a ‘quid pro quo,’ ” an FBI summary says. “In exchange for marking the email unclassified, State would reciprocate by allowing the FBI to place more agents in countries where they were presently forbidden.”

That’s a promise to help alter US policy in order to make it seem like Clinton hadn’t casually endangered national security.

It gets worse.

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary Raymond Maxwell told the House Select Committee on Benghazi that Hillary Clinton confidants were part of an operation to “separate” damaging documents before they were turned over to the Accountability Review Board investigating security lapses surrounding the Sept. 11, 2012, terrorist attacks on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, Sharyl Attkisson reported.

Maxwell says the operation was a weekend document session was held in the basement of the State Department’s Foggy Bottom headquarters in a room underneath the “jogger’s entrance.”

He faced boxes of documents and a State Department office director whom Maxwell described as close to Clinton’s top advisers.

“She told me, ‘Ray, we are to go through these stacks and pull out anything that might put anybody in the [Near Eastern Affairs] front office or the seventh floor in a bad light,’” says Maxwell. He says “seventh floor” was State Department shorthand for then-Secretary of State Clinton and her principal advisers.

“I asked her, ‘But isn’t that unethical?’ She responded, ‘Ray, those are our orders.’ ”

Two other high-ranking State Department officials and confidants of Clinton’s entered and stayed for a brief time.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, named the two Hillary Clinton confidants who allegedly were present: One was Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s chief of staff and a former White House counsel who defended President Bill Clinton during his impeachment trial. The other, Chaffetz said, was Deputy Chief of Staff Jake Sullivan, who previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s and then Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns.