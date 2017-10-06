Bernie Supporter Committed an ‘Act of Terrorism’ Fueled by ‘Rage’ Against GOP

Alexandria’s top prosecutor says police were legally justified in using deadly force against the man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others during a congressional baseball practice in June. The prosecutor called it an act of terrorism fueled by rage.

This contradicts the FBI who treated the mass assassination attempt as “assault” rather than terrorism.

In a 41-page report released Friday, the commonwealth’s attorney for Alexandria, Bryan Porter, describes Hogkinson as being “fueled by rage against Republican legislators” who “decided to commit an act of terrorism.”

The Daily Caller reported the suspect, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, picked the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia as his target months in advance of the shooting, according to the report.

Hodgkinson was also seen watching the Republicans practice for the congressional baseball game the day before the shooting, where he shot and wounded four people, including Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise.

“The evidence in this case establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect, fueled by rage against Republican legislators, decided to commit an act of terrorism as that term is defined by the Code of Virginia. See Va. Code §18.46.4,” Bryan L. Porter wrote in the report.The report also indicates that Hodgkinson planned out the mass assassination attempt months in advance.

“Media files recovered from the suspect’s phone show video of Simpson Field that was recorded in April 2017. After the incident, several witnesses came forward and reported seeing the suspect walking around Simpson Field in May 2017,” Porter wrote. “From these facts, it may be inferred that the suspect had already selected Simpson Field as a potential target as early as April 2017.”

The Daily Caller was the first to report last June that Hodgkinson had a list of Republican congressmen in his pocket at the time of the shooting, a fact the FBI later confirmed.

Three members of the Alexandria Police Department responded to the scene, two of whom exchanged gunfire with Hodgkinson.

The report said Hodgkinson fired at least 70 rounds from an SKS-style semi-automatic assault rifle and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. Scalise, who was standing near second-base, was shot in the hip and gravely wounded. Matthew Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and a former congressional staffer, was shot in the chest. Zach Barton, a staffer, was shot in the lower leg.

Hodgkinson was shot three times by law enforcement — once in the chest by Special Agent David Bailey, with the Capitol Police, and in both hips by Alexandria officer Alexander Jensen, according to the report. Hodgkinson later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Special Agent Crystal Griner, with the Capitol Police, was shot in the ankle after firing several shots at Hodgkinson.

The entire ordeal ended in about 10 minutes from the time Hodgkinson started shooting shortly after 7 a.m., according to the report.