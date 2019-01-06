Black Gangbangers Killed 7-Year-Old Jazmine, Media Will Now Disappear

When a 7- year old girl named Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed two weeks ago, celebrities and media jumped on it as a racist hate crime by a blue-eyed white man based solely on an ID from a distraught mother and her three children. They tweeted nonstop that the shooter was a white male with blue eyes in a red truck and it was a hate crime.

This photo is the description of the suspect given to police.

The outrage over the racist white man was heard loud and clear. But then it turned out the killers were two black guys in a grey car. The white man in the red truck passed by after the shooting.

The story will now die.

A 20-year-old named Eric Black Jr. confessed to his role as the getaway driver and was charged with capital murder in connection to the child’s death near a Houston Walmart two weeks ago.

Deputies stopped him for a traffic violation when they found marijuana and then realized he was the murder suspect.

After authorities took him in for questioning, Black allegedly said the slaying was a mistake, and the family was never the intended target. The gangbangers planned to kill someone else.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also arrested as a second suspect in the case.

The media suggested and acted as if it was a white hate crime. The gun grabbers also came out and rallied.

THE CRAZED MEDIA, SOON TO DISAPPEAR

All week the media insinuated that the death of Jazmine Barnes was a hate crime committed by a white man. Now that it’s proven not to be a white man who killed her I notice that suddenly the race of her killers is not in the headlines anymore. This is why so few trust the media. pic.twitter.com/4FTSgORNBr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 6, 2019

With nothing more than a sketch of a possible suspect in the murder of Jazmine Barnes, @JacksonLeeTX18 said, “Do not be afraid to call this what it seems to be: a hate crime.” I wonder if she’ll apologize (of course she won’t). https://t.co/lvkdUzDh8I — Jeremy McPeak (@jwmcpeak) January 6, 2019

#JusticeforJazmine Community leaders Deric Muhammad and Pastor E. A. Deckard believe 7 year old Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed Sunday in a hate crime. They fear the… https://t.co/ipRv2ULne0 — Damali Keith/News Journalist (@DamaliFox26) January 3, 2019

Jazmine’s sister saw the suspected shooter and remembers this: “He just looked sick. His face was thin and was really pale, and his eyes were blue.”

This is a police sketch of him.

He’s still on the loose. #JazmineBarnes #JusticeforJazmine pic.twitter.com/bVSF73sryf — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) January 5, 2019

I lost signal at the #JusticeforJazmine rally earlier today. I’m thinking it’s bc so many attended & all the love overloaded the cell tower. People came from out of state, some drove over an hour to be there. @paulwallbaby @TRAEABN also there urging for justice. pic.twitter.com/RUjzovCJoo — Maria Salazar Fox26 (@MSalazarNews) January 5, 2019