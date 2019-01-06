Black Gangbangers Killed 7-Year-Old Jazmine, Media Will Now Disappear

Larry Woodruffe (l), Eric Black Jr.

When a 7- year old girl named Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed two weeks ago, celebrities and media jumped on it as a racist hate crime by a blue-eyed white man based solely on an ID from a distraught mother and her three children. They tweeted nonstop that the shooter was a white male with blue eyes in a red truck and it was a hate crime.

This photo is the description of the suspect given to police.

The outrage over the racist white man was heard loud and clear. But then it turned out the killers were two black guys in a grey car. The white man in the red truck passed by after the shooting.

The story will now die.

A 20-year-old named Eric Black Jr. confessed to his role as the getaway driver and was charged with capital murder in connection to the child’s death near a Houston Walmart two weeks ago.

Deputies stopped him for a traffic violation when they found marijuana and then realized he was the murder suspect.

After authorities took him in for questioning, Black allegedly said the slaying was a mistake, and the family was never the intended target. The gangbangers planned to kill someone else.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, was also arrested as a second suspect in the case.

The media suggested and acted as if it was a white hate crime. The gun grabbers also came out and rallied.

THE CRAZED MEDIA, SOON TO DISAPPEAR

