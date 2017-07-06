Blackmailing CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Says Trump’s the Bully

Trump’s a “bully”! So says Jeff Zucker who leads a blackmailing enterprise. He thinks he’s the victim because Trump is picking on CNN for their unbiased reporting.

Jeff Zucker, who has been mostly in hiding of late, told the NY Times Thursday that Trump is a bully.

Trump has been calling them out. CNN claims that it is undemocratic to criticize them as Trump did in Poland today. An American reporter just had to ask about the much-maligned reddit user who was recently blackmailed by CNN. Trump responded that CNN is fake news.

CNN’s Jim Acosta called Trump’s joint press conference with the President of Poland fake news. That did not take off as CNN hoped.

The New York Times published Zucker’s first comments about how he’s the victim.

“My job is to remind everyone that they need to stay focused doing their job,” Mr. Zucker said on Wednesday, brushing off any suggestion that he was rattled. He added: “He’s trying to bully us, and we’re not going to let him intimidate us. You can’t lose your confidence and let that change the way you conduct yourselves.”

Zucker then claimed that the backlash over Trump’s war with CNN “has caused us to have to take steps that you wouldn’t think would be necessary because of the actions of the president of the United States.”

We are to believe it caused them to break the law and extort an apology from a reddit user after he was threatened with utter destruction by the bullies at CNN. That must have been the reason they put up fake quotes by Abe Lincoln and Ben Franklin this weekend.

Zucker continued with his brief comments, arguing that Trump picks on CNN because “he knows our viewers can be swayed because they’re not watching Fox or MSNBC.”

Yes that would be all 700,000 of them who aren’t watching Yogi Bear reruns. The latest abysmal ratings came in on the network Zucker is destroying with fake news. CNN finished 13th behind reruns of “Yogi Bear”, “Full House,” and “Friends” on Nick At Nite over Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon on CNN.

Fox is on top as number one and MSNBC is second. CNN can barely see them from the depths to which they’ve sunk.

That’s Trump’s fault?

They’re going down.

Yogi’s on his way up!