Bolshevik Abrams’ Nonprofit Slapped with 7 Liens After Paying Her $$$$$

Stacey Abrams, a failed far-left candidate for governor of Georgia, can’t manage her own finances and her nonprofit can’t seem to pay its taxes. But she did manage to collect nearly half a million dollars a year from the organization.

Recent financial disclosures show Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams owes the IRS more $50,000. It’s for deferred tax payments, and she’s on a repayment plan.

Abrams has more than $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt. At the same time, she’s loaned her campaign $50,000.

A nonprofit founded by Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams was slapped with three different tax liens over the past year, bringing the organization’s known total to seven, The Daily Caller reported.

Third Sector Development, a nonprofit started by Abrams focuses on registering black voters. She was widely praised for its success, but she didn’t pay taxes. That’s for the rest of us peons to do.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday that the three tax liens, filed by Georgia state regulators, total roughly $3,500.

Why doesn’t she just pay it?

This isn’t the first time for Abrams’ organization. The Georgia Department of Labor issued four tax liens worth $13,000 against Third Sector Development between 2014 and 2016, also citing unpaid employer contributions.

Abrams has blamed third-party clerical errors for all the issues.

An Abrams spokesperson said they are waiting for the Department of Labor to resolve the matter. She’s probably hoping to pay nothing, but that is conjecture.

Nonprofit work has paid Abrams handsomely over the years. Third Sector Development and Voter Access Institute — two groups founded by the Democrat — have paid her nearly half a million dollars over the course of three years. Both organizations raked in $12.5 million in donations between 2013 and 2016. However, she has remained quiet on the sources of the donations.

