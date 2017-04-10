Bombshell! Former Obama Official Says “We Always Knew” Syria Still Had Chemical Weapons

“We always knew we had not gotten everything,” said former Obama State Department official Antony Blinken in Sunday’s New York Times on the 2013 deal with Syria. Yet, the Obama administration told the American people they had removed all of Assad’s chemical weapons.

When questioned about not following through on enforcing his redline, Mr. Obama would counter that he had actually achieved a better result through an agreement with President Bashar al-Assad to surrender all of his chemical weapons.

A New York Times article on Sunday began with Mr. Obama’s reasoning as to why he achieved a better result than if he had militarily enforced the redline. People quoted in the article then pondered the question of where the chemical weapons used last week came from. One concluded the Syrians and/or Russians lied or Syria produced more. That couldn’t have been more wrong.

Surely those Russians knew about these weapons, Michael McFaul said with disgust. McFaul was Mr. Obama’s ambassador to Russia

Then deep in the article, we read this:

Putting the best face on it, former Obama advisers said it was better to have removed 1,300 tons of chemical weapons from Syria even if Mr. Assad cheated and kept some, or later developed more. “Imagine what Syria would look like without that deal,” said Antony J. Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state. “It would be awash in chemical weapons, which would fall into the hands of ISIS, Al Nusra or other groups.”

Still, the administration knew all along that it had probably not gotten all of the chemical weapons, and tried to get Russia to help press Syria, without success. “We always knew we had not gotten everything, that the Syrians had not been fully forthcoming in their declaration,” Mr. Blinken said.

They always knew??? But that is not what they told us. Do we even know if any were destroyed? Russia was in charge and we know we can’t trust them.

Obama’s U.S. Ambassador to Israel admitted it as well.

12. We always knew Syria likely squirreled away some residual undeclared stocks and/or production capability, now proven by Idlib strike. — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) April 9, 2017

This is a disgrace. The blood of the people who died is to some extent on their hands.

Listen to the administration lie.

Here is John Kerry saying we got 100% of the weapons.

Barack Obama said the same thing.

Let’s not forget Susan Rice. Rice is the woman who wouldn’t call the slaughter of 8,000 people a day a genocide.