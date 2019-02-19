‘Breadlines’ Bernie Brags He’s Forcing the Dem Party Radical Left

Host John Dickerson on CBS This Morning asked Bernie Sanders what his distinguishing characteristic would be. He said he is proudest of pushing the party left.

The Socialist/Communist Sanders says his ideas are now mainstream in the Democratic Party. They have come his way, and he’s proud of it. He is running in part to shift the party as radical left as he can.

Watch:

HE COULD BE THE BREADLINES PRESIDENT

Bernie “Breadlines” Sanders, as mayor of Burlington, praised the regimes of Nicaragua and Cuba—claiming bread lines were a sign of economic health and press censorship was necessary for wartime. He conflated terrorist takeovers with justified wars of self-defense.

“You know, it’s funny. Sometimes American journalists talk about how bad a country is when people are lining up for food. That’s a good thing. In other countries, people don’t line up for food. The rich get the food and the poor starve to death,” Sanders lamented.

Bernie saw Reagan as a traitor and violent communist Sandanistas and the Castros as gallant revolutionaries.

Bernie said in 1985 that Castro never faced a rebellion in Cuba because he educated their kids, gave them free healthcare, totally transformed the society.

As he praised Castro, he condemned the evil Imperialistic U.S. and Ronald Reagan.

In fact, the U.S. is the only non-imperialist Super Power ever to exist. At that time in history, the US tried to save the world from communism. And now Bernie is bringing communism to the United States.