Brown Calls Trump “Stupid”, “Dangerous” Before the World After Labeling Supporters “Cave Dwellers”

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday called President Donald Trump’s approach to climate change and North Korea “stupid and dangerous and silly,” denouncing the president before the world after comparing his supporters to “cave dwellers”.

Brown also told the anti-American United Nations that Trump doesn’t rule the U.S.A. [He had no such concerns when former president Obama was pulling out his pen and phone]

Brown spoke to a UN roundtable meeting on Tuesday and promised to push climate change policies on his state and the nation, BizPacReview reported. He plans to lead the UN and the world on the issue.

“America is not run by Donald Trump. Even California is not run by Jerry Brown,” he said. “We are a country of diverse power centers and mobilizing those power centers that are not controlled by the president is still a very worthwhile goal and very powerful.”

Brown went on to note that the “real power” in the U.S. system lies with the local officials instead of Washington D.C.

“We are not a top-down, one center of power dictating to everybody else,” Moonbeam said.t is, of course, true. Our system is built of different levels of control from city, to county, to state, and lastly the federal government.

Democrats, who are Socialists now, want all power in Washington and they want to be in full control of all that power. What could possibly go wrong?

He explained to Jake Tapper on fake news CNN that he didn’t mean all Trump supporters when he called Trump supporters “cave dwellers” [just the ones who disagree with him].

“They’re both kind of very similar,” Moonbeam Brown said at a climate change event in New York. “You should check out the derivation of ‘Trump-ite’ and ‘troglodyte,’ because they both refer to people who dwell in deep, dark caves.”

Brown predicted Trump’s imminent demise.

Trump will “fail very soon” in the face of economic and other international forces, he predicted after he demonized him before dictators, socialists, communists and fascists.

Socialist Brown thinks he will be the leader of the country and the world by pushing climate hysteria and global extremism. The leader of the poorest state in the union doesn’t have the following he thinks he has. Thirty-two states are controlled by Republicans because people don’t like his radical socialist message.

It is unforgivable for a governor to go before the world body to belittle him, especially after the Rreaganesque speech the President gave two days ago.

How does this get foreign nations working with the President and how does it get Kim Jong-un to take him seriously? The real danger lies with these Socialists now running the Democrat Party who want to win even at the expense of this nation at a very dangerous time caused by the feckless policies of the left.