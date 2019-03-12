Bruce Ohr’s Testimony Released

Doug Giles, a Republican from Georgia, was fed up and released Bruce Ohr’s testimony. Ohr is the former associate deputy attorney general in the Department of Justice. He served as the direct contact to Christopher Steele, the foreign national who authored the fake dossier.

Ohr was demoted for his role in meetings with Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and steering the dossier into the FBI’s hands.

Simpson paid for the dossier, aka opposition research, and he was funded by Hillary’s DNC and her campaign.

Fusion GPS also hired Ohr’s wife to probe Trump and his family during the 2016 election. She’s a Russia expert.