Terror-Linked CAIR Demands the Firing of Judge Jeanine

The terror-tied Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is demanding that Fox News fire host Jeanine Pirro. They also want her show’s advertisers boycotted until they do.

This follows Pirro asking if anti-Semite Rep. Ilhan Omar’s hijab suggests she follows shari’a (Islamic law), and that shari’a is “antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.”

It was just a question and she’s right about shari’a.

CAIR, a Hamas-linked group, claims deceitfully that Pirro “falsely claimed Omar’s decision to wear hijab is ‘antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.’”

She didn’t say the hijab was antithetical to the Constitution, she said shari’a is.

“Such an open and un-American expression of religious bigotry should be rejected by any media outlet seeking even a modicum of credibility,” said CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad. “Jeanine Pirro should be fired, and Fox News should apologize to its viewing audience.”

“Awad also called for an advertiser boycott of the program until Pirro is fired,” CAIR added.

Fox News has already “strongly condemned” the Judge for her comments. In other words, they have sold her down the river and might well fire her, even though none of those anti-Fox people watch Fox News.

CAIR smelled blood in the water.

#CAIR: The Council on American-Islamic Relations is demanding Pirro be fired after she said Omar’s hijab may be “antithetical to the Constitution.” https://t.co/1sUAHMKM3Z — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) March 11, 2019