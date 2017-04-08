CAIR Orders U.S. Air Force to Fire an Instructor They’ve Decided Is Anti-Muslim

The Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood-tied group, the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR), has ordered the air force to ditch an instructor they’ve decided is anti-Muslim. The group has managed over the last eight years to purge the FBI and our military services of anti-terrorism training they believe to be “offensive”.

Judicial Watch says that this group is a terrorist front group with extensive links to foreign and domestic Islamists. It was founded in 1994 by three Middle Eastern extremists (Omar Ahmad, Nihad Awad and Rafeeq Jaber) who ran the American propaganda wing of Hamas, known then as the Islamic Association for Palestine. In 2008 CAIR was a co-conspirator in a federal terror-finance case involving the Hamas front group Holy Land Foundation. More on this link.

Judicial Watch has tried to get more details on CAIR’s involvement with our intelligence agencies but it’s kept secret. The likelihood is that CAIR has gotten used to this level of involvement. They’ve been emboldened over the last eight years.

This week they demanded top counterterrorism instructor at the U.S. Air Force Special Operations School in Florida – Patrick Dunleavy – be removed.

He teaches a course called “The Dynamics of International Terrorism” designed to provide awareness and appreciation of the organization, motivation, operational capabilities and threat posed by terrorists on an international, national, and regional basis.

Dunleavy has outstanding credentials but CAIR has a problem with the instructor’s ties to the think-tank – the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT). The organization is a comprehensive data center on radical Islamic terrorist cells and the founder is a terrorism expert who has advised Congress, the FBI and the National Security Council. There is no other organization like it.

CAIR disapproves and claims the founder of the think-tank Steve Emerson is “Islamophobic”.

The Islamic group told the commander of the U.S. Airforce Special Operations Command at Hurlburt Field in Florida (Lieutenant General Marshall B. Webb), that under Obama the military caved into its demands. “As you may recall in 2012, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey ordered the U.S. military to ‘scour its training material to ensure it doesn’t contain anti-Islamic content,” CAIR writes in a letter to Lieutenant General Webb.

Judicial Watch will monitor this situation.