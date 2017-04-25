Chaffetz Sells Out General Flynn, Hillary Remains Unscathed

Why is Jason Chaffetz teaming up with partisan Elijah Cummings to claim General Flynn might have broken the law? No Democrat would do this. It’s especially ridiculous after all Hillary Clinton has done. The Washington Post reports:

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) and the panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), said they believe Flynn neither received permission nor fully disclosed income he earned for a speaking engagement in Russia and lobbying activities on behalf of Turkey when he applied to reinstate his security clearance. They reached this conclusion after viewing two classified memos and a disclosure form in a private briefing Tuesday morning.

“Personally I see no evidence or no data to support the notion that General Flynn complied with the law,” Chaffetz told reporters after the briefing.

Said Cummings: “He was supposed to get permission, he was supposed to report it, and he didn’t. This is a major problem.”

The fake stream media is trying to make the General into a Russian operative who worked for Russian firms and made thousands giving speeches to foreign governments on the sly.

The truth is that the General was on contract to a firm to speak about cyber security as a private U.S. citizen. This was different from crooked Hillary who took billions from sketchy foreign governments while secretary of state to feed her money laundering machine – the Clinton Foundation

CNN is on the case.

A top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee tells CNN that retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, was paid more than $33,750 by Russia’s state-run broadcaster RT TV-Russia for a speech in Moscow in December 2015.

Oh wow, what about Bill getting over $500,000 from a Russian bank after he worked out a deal to sell our uranium mine while his wife was secretary of state? He gave a couple of lucrative speeches to the Russkies.

The LAI speakers’ bureau contracted Flynn out and since he is a cyber security expert, that made a lot of sense. This wasn’t something he snuck about doing on his own.

All of this is to hurt Trump and if the crazy left has to destroy General Flynn to do it, they will. It’s sad to see Chaffetz cooperate with this witch hunt.

The investigation is referring to communication with all “foreign governments”, not just the Russian government. Does anyone really believe other politicians haven’t done exactly this?

The Washington Post gleefully talked about Flynn going to jail for five years.

It’s up to the Department of Justice now.

Hillary and her campaign director, Soros’s buddy, John Podesta, made millions acting as Russian puppets. Podesta sold U.S. technology with Hillary’s okay. The U.S. Army intelligence the FBI advised against it.

Obama approved the US technology to Russia deal with Hillary, knowing it could be used for hacking and military espionage. Think about it. Hillary gave advanced hacking and nuclear capabilities to Russia.

There’s your Russian connection.

But let’s get General Flynn.

By the way, where is the investigation into the illegal leaks that got the General fired? The CIA broke the law in that case but no one cares.