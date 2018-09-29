Chris Cuomo Goes Into Contortions to Harm Kavanaugh with a Lie

Brett Kavanaugh was very open about his drinking in high school and college and told Martha MacCallum about it during the Fox News interview.

“And yes, there were parties,” Kavanaugh said. “And the drinking age was 18, and yes, the seniors were legal and had beer there. And yes, people might have had too many beers on occasion and people generally in high school — I think all of us have probably done things we look back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit, but that’s not what we’re talking about.”

He was even clearer during testimony before the Senate Judiciary this past week.

Partisan hack Chris Cuomo and a guest, Liz Swisher, on his show lied, saying Brett Kavanaugh never talked about his drinking.

The guest said she knew Brett Kavanaugh in college and he drank. Kavanaugh was engaged in beer drinking in college. She never saw him inappropriate with women.

THE BIG FAT LIE

Cuomo and his guest lied about him, claiming he hid his college drinking.

The guest said she didn’t know about his weak stomach, therefore, it didn’t exist.

On and on they went. Cuomo got this woman to say Kavanaugh committed perjury, but she’s probably not a lawyer.

She’s willing to talk to the FBI but she doesn’t have a thing to say. She’s a liar. Ramirez, the second complainant, was her roommate and never told her about the so-called penis assault.

Hello, this is college! Kids drink beer in college.

Watch as Cuomo goes through all kinds of contortions to make a case out of nothing.