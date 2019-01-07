Chris Wallace Grills Sarah Sanders Over Bad Statistics

The report that 3,000 potential terrorists came through our southern border isn’t accurate. Chris Wallace grilled Sarah Sanders Sunday, saying he studied up on that statistic. As it turns out, she admitted they are coming by air [visa overstays].

3,000 TERRORISTS DID NOT COME IN FROM THE SOUTHERN BORDER

Sanders appeared on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace. He asked her about comments made by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen last week. Nielsen said Customs and Border Protection “has stopped over 3,000 what we call ‘special-interest aliens’ trying to come into the country in the southern border. Those are aliens who the intel community has identified are of concern.”

Wallace pointed out that special-interest aliens are those hailing from “countries that have ever produced a terrorist. They’re not terrorists themselves.” Wallace cited a State Department report stating there is “no credible evidence” of terrorists crossing the border with Mexico.

“We know that roughly, nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” Sanders said. In an appearance on “Fox and Friends” on Friday, Sanders inaccurately said last year there were “nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists that CPB picked up that came across our southern border.”

Wallace interjected on Sunday, saying he had “studied up” on the statistic.

“Do you know where those 4,000 people come [from], where they’re captured? Airports,” Wallace said.

“I’m saying that they come by air, by land, and by sea,” Sanders replied. “I’m not disagreeing with you that they’re coming through airports.”

The figure we were given was wrong, but Border Patrol has said terrorists or people from suspect nations are coming into the country from the southern border. The Center for Immigration Studies reported witnessing the removal of foreigners from all over the world, some from terrorist nations.

Panama and Costa Rica have a policy called “controlled flow”. They take the migrants from around the world, care for them until they get them on buses to the United States.

Currently, more special interest aliens are coming in than Mexicans and Central Americans. No good can come from this.

Recently, Guatemalan authorities arrested 100 ISIS terrorists and deported them.

IMPRECISE LANGUAGE, INACCURATE STATS

The President’s imprecise language and fudging of statistics is problematic, but he’s not wrong about the danger. Anyone who thinks the porous border isn’t a threat is greatly underestimating the opportunity we are providing the worst of the worst.

President Trump is right and hopefully, this won’t destroy the chance to negotiate for a wall. It gives fodder to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer when they say they won’t listen to facts from the Department of Homeland Security.

Terrorists come in to infiltrate, not all are here to bomb us. If there are terror cells as Iran has said, they would wait for the right moment to attack. There is no question the visa overstays are a problem, and no one is doing anything about it.

We have an insane number of illegals coming in and it has to stop. It’s in no way sustainable.

