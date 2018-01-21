Chuck Schumer Basically Calls Himself an Idiot Causing “Governmental Chaos”

In October, 2013, the current Senate Minority Leader Chuck U Schumer did the round of Sunday shows before the government shutdown in order to lambaste Republicans. As usual, truth doesn’t matter. The end justified the means, as Alinsky would say. Schumer called the 2013 shutdown the “politics of idiocy” on The Lead and on This Week, he said, Democrats could shut down the government over immigration but it would be “governmental chaos”.

Some would call this hypocrisy but others would call it deceit and manipulation.

Prior to the two-week governmental shutdown in 2013, Chuck U told Jake Tapper that shutting down the government is the “politics of idiocy”.

Tapper asked Schumer if he was taking too hard a line against Republicans.

“It was not a hard line on the substantive issues,” Schumer replied. “It was a hard line saying, unless I get my way I’m going to shut the government down, I’m going to risk default for the nation. Now anyone can do that.”

“I believe in immigration reform. What if I persuaded my caucus to say I’m going to shut the government down, I’m going to not pay our bills unless I get my way. It’s a politics of idiocy, of confrontation, of paralysis.”

“We’re not going to give in to this kind of brinksmanship, where basically a gun is put to your head…”

President Trump refuses to cave and will NOT negotiate during a government shutdown just as Democrats wouldn’t.

Shutting the government down over immigration is “governmental chaos” , he told George Stephanopoulos.