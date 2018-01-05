Clinton Foundation Under Investigation

John Solomon at the hill has another breaking news story. The Justice Department has launched a new inquiry into the Clinton Foundation and they are looking at pay-to-play and other potentially illegal activities while Hillary was secretary of state.

It is being led by FBI agents in Little Rock Arkansas where the Foundation began as a presidential library.

The investigators are looking at donations and any nexus to favors granted.

A witness interviewed recently said the interview was professional and “unquestionably thorough”. Agents asked about any favorable treatment given to donors.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that several FBI field offices, including Little Rock, were collecting information on the Clinton Foundation for more than a year.