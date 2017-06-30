Clinton Legacy of Poisonous Political Collateral Damage Continues

Beginning in Arkansas, the Bill & Hillary Clinton story is littered with the tarnished reputations, shattered lives, and felony convictions of those with whom they’ve had political dealings. Given the list easily reaches high double digits, brevity demands we highlight some of the more notable.

Jim and Susan McDougal- These Arkansas buds, real estate business partners, and Dem fundraisers were convicted of felonies, for which they served multiple years in prison.

Webster Hubbell- Hub,chosen by President Clinton to be U.S. Associate AG, resigned a year later, then pleaded guilty to wire and tax fraud. He was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment.

Vince Foster- A Hillary confidant who went from “the pinnacle of the Arkansas legal establishment”, to Deputy White House Counsel, to committing suicide, all within 12 months.

Janet Reno- Shortly after a military style assault, (including tanks), that killed 76 Branch Davidian men, women and children, Commander in Chief Clinton hid behind her skirt. He said, “Finally I told her, that if she thought it was the right thing to do, she should go ahead.”

Monica Lewinsky- She came to the White House as a 22 year old intern, who was smitten and subsequently seduced by a lecherous president well over twice her age. Yet somehow she became a target of ridicule. Hill slandered Monica as a “narcissistic loony toon”.

Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Glen Doherty, and Tyrone Woods- They were killed by a carefully planned terrorist attack, even though Hillary Clinton’s State Department had received hundreds of warnings about the increasingly dangerous lack of security at the US consulate in Benghazi. The collateral damage here exceeded the political, by a factor of 4 lives.

On April 12, 2015 Ms. Clinton declared her candidacy for POTUS. The political body count continues to grow.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz- When emails exposed the DemocratNational Committee’s vigorous, if underhanded effort, to help Hillary defeat Bernie Sanders, chairperson Deb was forced to publicly and embarrassingly resign her powerful post.

Bernie Sanders- Any chance Bern had of becoming president was doomed by Clinton inspired sabotage. Now Jane Sanders’ FBI probe is being cheer-leaded by cranky Hill operatives.

Loretta Lynch- By way of her wholly inappropriate tarmac close encounter with Slick Willy, and Jim Comey’s testimony, she’s lost even her media halo. Congress is calling.

James Comey- The former FBI director’s unseemly acceptance of Loretta Lynch’s tawdry advocacy on behalf of candidate Clinton, made him look weak, forever staining his reputation.

The Democrat Party- If you go by raw numbers alone, the most casualties suffered at the hands of the Clintons can be found among Democrats themselves. Hillary’s inability to voice a clear, attractive message to working class voters had them bolting the party in droves. It’s left

Dems badly split, still fruitlessly searching for a narrative to win back its critical base.

Barack Obama- Last, but most certainly not least, our former president’s curious Russia related behavior has reared its ugly head. Barack’s, pro-Hillary, politically motivated suppression of Putin’s attempted interference in the 2016 election, has forced groupie Dems to offer unprecedented criticism. There are even whispers “The One” should testify before Congress!

So it would seem from Arkansas to D.C., the more things change the more they stay the same. While the Clintons blissfully sail through life, just about anyone with whom they associate, including but not limited to the entire Democrat Party and Barack Obama himself, put themselves at risk. The Hill & Bill legacy of poisonous political collateral damage continues….apace.