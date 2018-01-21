CNN Fact Checks Lying Democrat Senators Blumenthal, Durbin

Even CNN is calling out two Democrat senators who blatantly misrepresented the facts. Both Senators Blumenthal and Durbin tried to lie about the shutdown, claiming the Republicans are in control of the Congress and the White House, suggesting they are responsible for the shutdown.

In the case of Blumenthal, Wolf Blitzer corrected him and got him to admit there is a filibuster rule requiring 60 votes. They need Democrats.

In the case of Durbin, Lindsey Graham’s “honest and trustworthy” Democrat, the host stopped him from stating the exact same lie. Durbin also tried to say the Republicans won’t fund CHIP but the host told him it was in the bill [that’s the spending bill Democrats won’t sign].

Blumenthal is the fake Vietnam War hero, the Stolen Valor senator, and Durbin will say anything for political expediency. He even works with anti-American, pro-North Korean radicals on DACA.

CNN shuts down documented Democrat liars @SenBlumenthal and @SenatorDurbin on live TV after fact-checking them. pic.twitter.com/kM2oofirdC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2018