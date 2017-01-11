CNN Claims Their Fake News Is Better Than Buzzfeed’s Fake News

Donald Trump warned Buzzfeed that they would suffer the consequences for posting a fake news story and harshly criticized CNN for blowing it up. CNN claims they really didn’t deserve criticism and somehow they are better than Buzzfeed.

CNN Tries to Separate Themselves From Buzzfeed

CNN claims that their fake news is somehow better than Buzzfeed’s fake news. This is their statement:

(CNN) CNN’s decision to publish carefully sourced reporting about the operations of our government is vastly different than Buzzfeed’s decision to publish unsubstantiated memos. The Trump team knows this. They are using Buzzfeed’s decision to deflect from CNN’s reporting, which has been matched by the other major news organizations.

We are fully confident in our reporting. It represents the core of what the First Amendment protects, informing the people of the inner workings of their government; in this case, briefing materials prepared for President Obama and President-elect Trump last week.

We made it clear that we were not publishing any of the details of the 35-page document because we have not corroborated the report’s allegations. Given that members of the Trump transition team have so vocally criticized our reporting, we encourage them to identify, specifically, what they believe to be inaccurate.

Listen to the “breaking major news” from CNN about this obvious fake news in the video below. They heard it from “multiple intelligence sources”. Their sources were buzzfeed and a guy who works in a private company in London, a Mr. Steele. It was not an intelligence report.

Listen for the part where they claim the FBI is investigating it and then explain how CNN didn’t blow the story up as they claim.

Anderson Cooper tried to put all the blame on Buzzfeed and exonerate CNN. This is funny as Anderson lies and throws Buzzfeed under the bus.

Kellyanne Conway tweeted this about the interview.

Fact-check: Ahead of my spirited interview with @AC360, here is @CNN report linking AND discussing BuzzFeed report. pic.twitter.com/nVoKLTOKMz — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 12, 2017

NBC Agrees with Trump, It’s Fake News

The report looks bogus but better than that is a report out of NBC News this evening. It states the intelligence officials who presented this report to Trump did it to show him what “political junk” looks like.

Donald Trump wouldn’t answer CNN’s question at his presser because he was fuming. The media is in an uproar about Trump reacting.

“You are fake news.” Watch #PresidentElectTrump call #BuzzFeed “a failing pile of garbage” & refuse to answer question from #CNN Jim Acosta pic.twitter.com/U2EfJC7mrh — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) January 11, 2017

WaPo’s Looking to Get Exiled Again

Washington Post better watch it. They’ve been exiled before and they’re on track for it to happen again. Two days ago, they published an article titled, How to remove Trump from office.

The article by Richard Cohen is vile. This is how it starts:

Donald Trump is a one-man basket of deplorables. He is a braggart and a liar. He is a bully and a demagogue. He is an ignoramus and a deadbeat, a chiseler and either a sincere racist or an insincere one, and his love for himself is matched only by my loathing of him. He is about to be president of the United States. A constitutional coup may be in the offing.

Since winning the election, Trump has not moderated his behavior. He still behaves like a brat — his childish tweet zinging…

Every article by WaPo slams Trump. It’s all they know.

This is going to be a brutal 4 to 8 years. The press is out to get Trump and they don’t care if they have to make it up.

It’s Bad When MSNBC Makes Sense

Even Mika Bzrezinski slammed the media for this fake news story without any evidence.

Wikileaks commented.