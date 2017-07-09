CNN on Hamburg Riots: “An Eclectic Mix of Demonstrators Peacefully Flooded into the Streets”

CNN just went down the rabbit hole!

There are not enough adjectives to describe just how very fake CNN’s very fake news is. They just lied about Hamburg, forgetting, I suppose, that we have video and reports from actual journalists.

The riots in Hamburg were not only violent, they were run by anti-Capitalists, communists. CNN saw these dangerous leftists as “an eclectic and international mix of demonstrators” “peacefully” flooding the streets as things “wrapped up”.

The “eclectic mix” were beating up independent journalists, burning cars, injuring officers, and forcing top officials to stay in their hotel rooms. At one point, Melania and Ivanka couldn’t get out of their hotels.

That’s right CNN, that eclectic bunch only injured, according to one report, 196 police officers.

An eclectic and international mix of demonstrators peacefully flooded the streets of Hamburg as G20 wraps up https://t.co/mUvsQtXQf8 pic.twitter.com/kCcvdkvLRW — CNN (@CNN) July 8, 2017

There is no question these “protests” turned violent almost immediately on Thursday with independent journalists fleeing because it was so dangerous.

German police clashed with the hard core of masked anti-capitalist activists [communists] hurling bottles and stones. It ended the way it began.

Officers called with loudspeakers on protestors/rioters to remove their masks but this was ignored and after more objects were thrown.

A group called “Welcome to Hell” blamed capitalism for the strife in the world as they caused strife.

“War, climate change, exploitation are the result of the capitalist system that the G20 stands for and which 20,000 police are here to defend,” rioter Georg Ismail told AFP.

Some proof for those who doubt how awful CNN is

Police & protesters in violent clashes as Hamburg prepares to host #G20https://t.co/OdK8oju4ZG pic.twitter.com/5BNMTUS31K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2017

Violent anti-capitalist protests that have plagued the G20 host city of Hamburg https://t.co/zVwO9IEFqC pic.twitter.com/eCXr7M7yOp — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 7, 2017

So you live in #Hamburg , worked all week, pay taxes, it’s a summer night and some #welcometohell scum passes by and burns your car #G20HH17 pic.twitter.com/1fCgu7k1u4 — Seimen Burum (@SeimenBurum) July 7, 2017

“Welcome to Hell” protests turn violent during Donald Trump’s maiden #G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany https://t.co/JQ9hhYeCIr pic.twitter.com/lfyAVt9iCv — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 6, 2017