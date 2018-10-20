CNN isn’t alone but they were the first out of the gate to imply that the President is responsible for the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Muslim Brotherhood journalist who wrote occasionally for The Washington Post. It’s a stretch, but the media appears to be looking for a way to pin this on the President. They have Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The outlet suggests the President is responsible because he complains about the fake news media in the United States. It’s somehow undemocratic to call them out for their fake stories. We mustn’t forget that more than 92 percent of their stories about the President are negative, making their reporting very suspect.

They went back to a comment by the murdered journalist last year, claiming the President demonstrates “aggressive behavior”. Why don’t they add the fact that Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood, to be fair?

Even though the media continually says the President called the press the enemy of the people, it’s not true. The President said the fake news is the enemy of the people.

CNN is the very definition of fake news. The media, in general, can’t report accurately and rely heavily on anonymous sources. They claimed yesterday that secretary of state Mike Pompeo listened to the alleged death tape. Pompeo had to correct them today because it simply isn’t true. Turkey came out also to say it wasn’t true.

THE WHITE HOUSE RESPONDS

The White House has responded to the unfortunate death of Mr. Khashoggi but the media will undoubtedly have a problem with that too.

“The United States acknowledges the announcement from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that its investigation into the fate of Jamal Khashoggi is progressing and that it has taken action against the suspects it has identified thus far,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement late Friday.

“We will continue to closely follow the international investigations into this tragic incident and advocate for justice that is timely, transparent, and in accordance with all due process,” she wrote, expressing condolences for Khashoggi’s family.

