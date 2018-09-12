Cocky Lawyer for Peter Strzok Offers Outrageous Excuse for Bias Texts

New Page-Strzok emails obtained by a House committee led by Rep. Mark Meadows show the DOJ and FBI coordinated with the press to damage the President and his administration. Strzok’s lawyer says his [Trump-hating] client was actually trying to stop the leaks.

THE STORY

The issue was brought to the public’s attention this week when Rep. Meadows sent a letter requesting additional emails from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In the letter, Meadows offered an example of text evidence of coordination between the FBI and DOJ with the media.

On April 10, 2017, Peter Strzok texts Lisa Page wanting to discuss a “media leaking strategy”.

On April 12, 2017, Strzok texts Lisa Page that two articles are coming about “her namesake” [Carter Page]

April 22, 2017, Strzok texts Page, “article is out!” and “Well done Page”.

Strzok’s outrageously shameless lawyer said in a statement that Strzok was trying to stop the leaks.

“The term ‘media leak strategy’ in Mr. Strzok’s text refers to a Department-wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media. The President and his enablers are once again peddling unfounded conspiracy theories to mislead the American People,” Goelman said in a statement to Fox News.

Rep. Meadows says you be the judge.

Peter Strzok–the same guy who was caught on text message saying: “we’ll stop Trump” (from becoming President)–wants you to believe he didn’t leak damaging Trump stories to the media. He was actually the one trying to STOP the leaks. You be the judge. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) September 12, 2018

ADDITIONAL TEXT EXCHANGES SUPPORTING THE CASE MADE BY MEADOWS

Sara Carter obtained a number of new text messages revealing that two former FBI lovebirds appeared to have close communication with members of the media and attempted to frame arguments about Russian interference several months before the 2016 presidential election.

They discussed an op-ed they were writing for The Washington Post in September 2016, before the election. Their op-ed appeared to be tied to an article published in the Post titled, U.S. investigating potential covert Russian plan to disrupt November elections. Page said it was “100 percent authorized and sourced” [by the FBI?] and they were still going to write their op-ed but make it look “folksy” so it didn’t look like a news article

Page texted, “…that’s why ours is going to need to be more folksy. So it’s not like a news article.”

Looks like they very cozy with the press and very biased, don’t you think?

Carter does not know who they were writing the op-ed for or whether it was published.

THE TEXT EXCHANGE VIA SARA CARTER

On Sept. 2, 2016, Page texts Strzok about writing an op-ed: “Got it. But we are still writing the op-ed, yes?”

Strzok replies, “Yes, ish. He said too much data would be good to identify the key pieces of data and frame it in an argument, but not to spend ‘too much time on the opening or closing.’ I told him we were too much of perfectionists to not do all of it.”

On September 5, 2016, Page sends Strzok a link to the Washington Post article titled, U.S. investigating potential covert Russian plan to disrupt November elections.

Strzok replies, “This is the one (redacted) was talking about I think.”

Page then says, “Yup. It is very well sourced. 100% authorized.”

Strzok then tells Page, “Just read the article. We say a lot of the same things. I guess that’s O.K.”

Page writes back “Yeah, but that’s why ours is going to need to be more folksy. So it’s not like a news article.”