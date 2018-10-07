Colin Powell Bashes Trump But Powell Sent an Innocent Man to Prison

Colin Powell said on air Sunday that he doesn’t believe President Trump can be a moral leader, adding that it has become “me the president” for Trump instead of “we the people.

TRUMP’S NOT MORAL

“My favorite three words in our Constitution is the first three words – ‘We the People.’ ‘We the People.’ But recently it’s become ‘me the president,’ as opposed to ‘We the People.’ And you see things that should not be happening,” Powell said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

He must be thinking of Barack Obama.

Powell pointed to the President calling the press “the enemy of the people”, even though that’s not what he said. What he said was, the fake news was the enemy of the people.

And they are the enemy of the people. They are biased far-left and spreading propaganda.

“MORAL” COLIN POWELL LET A MAN GO TO PRISON ON A LIE

In 2003, Valerie Plame’s name was given up as a part-time spy and Scooter Libby was pursued mercilessly as the supposed leaker.

Lewis “Scooter” Libby, who was chief of staff to then-VP Dick Cheney, was convicted of obstruction of justice and perjury in the case. Libby was innocent and it came out much later that Colin Powell knew he was innocent but let him go through the trial and conviction without once telling the truth.

It bankrupted Libby. Trump finally pardoned him.

Colin Powell’s deputy Richard Armitage was the leaker. Powell and Armitage never told the president, the Attorney General, or the public what Armitage had done. He sat silently as the investigation played out and as Karl Rove and Libby were ensnared by the investigation. This was a “crime” for which Armitage should have been prosecuted – if anyone.

I put “crime” in quotes because most people already knew Plame was only running around cocktail parties picking up gossip she then relayed to the CIA. She was hardly a spy and her role was an open secret.

That’s all you need to know about Colin Powell.