Comey Says Damage to the “FBI’s Reputation Has Nothing to Do With Me”

Disgraced former FBI director James Comey made some outrageous statements after his second interview in Congress today. Over the two days of interviews, there were some 500 questions he didn’t answer, mostly because he said he couldn’t remember. How did we manage to have someone with such a poor memory in charge of the FBI?
One of the most flabbergasting comments he made was that damage to the FBI’s reputation “has nothing to do with me.” It actually has everything to do with him.
Comey on Damage Done to the FBI’s Reputation: ‘That Damage Has Nothing To Do with Me’ pic.twitter.com/82QsE8ZNVL
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2018
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is.
Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted: A question that needs answering: Why did Director Comey authorize agents to break protocol and bypass White House counsel in interviewing General Michael Flynn? It seems part of a pattern: Director Comey didn’t follow protocol. He treated different people by different rules.
Outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy came up with a apt description of the arrogant jerk as an “amnesiac with incredible hubris.”
“Comey just thinks he’s always right, and … it doesn’t matter if everyone else concludes he did wrong,” a furious Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said after the initial session. “He knows better. So, that’s what it’s like to interview an amnesiac with incredible hubris.”
Tom Elliott [of Grabien’s crowdsourcing video site] listed the 36 scandals Comey has been involved in, which we copied below. Personally, I like to remember when the jerk spent a million dollars to throw Martha Stewart and her young stockbroker into the clink. Didn’t you feel so much safer? Comey has always been the type of guy who took on and exploited popular politicized cases.
James Comey: The Biggest Scandals and Controversies in His Career
|Summary
|Date
|Source
|At the DoJ, Comey relentlessly pursued a banker for financial charges; when he couldn’t find any criminality, he charged him with obstruction of justice “because of a single ambiguous email” (a conviction later overturned)
|09/01/2000
|The Federalist
|During the Valerie Plame leak investigation, Comey demanded AG Ashcroft recuse himself for conflict of interest; he instead chose the godfather of his daughter, Patrick Fitzgerald, to run the probe
|09/26/2003
|The Wall Street Journal
|Despite knowing who leaked Valerie Plame’s identity to a reporter, Comey tasked a special counsel to investigate the Bush Administration for years, eventually ensnaring a non-leaker with a process charge
|09/26/2003
|The Federalist
|As deputy AG, Comey badly bungled the anthrax investigation, largely destroying the life of an innocent man (who later won a large settlement against the feds)
|03/01/2004
|RealClearPolitics
|As Bush’s deputy AG, Comey schemed to become the AG himself when Ashcroft was hospitalized; he did so to stop an NSA counterterror program and set himself up for future political career
|03/01/2004
|The Federalist
|After Comey assumed for himself the role of attorney general, he did not tell President Bush
|03/02/2004
|The Federalist
|Comey aggressively targeted Martha Stewart for insider trading; when he couldn’t find wrongdoing, he charged her for “having misled people by denying having committed a crime with which she was not charged”
|07/16/2004
|CATO Institute
|As deputy AG, Comey used “bogus ‘secret’ information to entrap two lobbyists for the pro-Israel group” AIPAC; the case was later dropped, but not before two reputations were destroyed
|08/27/2004
|The Wall Street Journal
|During Comey’s probe Valerie Plame probe, reporter Judith Miller was jailed for 85 days for refusing to divulge sources; she says crucial information was withheld from her
|06/27/2005
|The Wall Street Journal
|During a 2007 hearing into the firings of U.S. attorneys, Comey coordinated with Sen. Schumer and Preet Bharara to make a surprise appearance and attack Gonzales with a (disputed) account
|05/24/2007
|The Federalist
|After the NSA scandal exploded in 2013, Comey’s FBI was exposed conducting its own data mining on innocent Americans; the agency retains that material for decades (even if no wrongdoing is found)
|06/30/2013
|Bloomberg
|The father of the radical Islamist who detonated a backpack bomb in New York City in 2016 alerted the FBI to his son’s radicalization but the FBI let him go
|08/28/2013
|NJ.com
|Comey’s FBI was warned about the Boston bomber but let him go
|03/25/2014
|NBC News
|In 2015, Comey’s FBI conducted a controversial raid on a Texas political meeting, finger printing, photographing, and seizing phones from attendees
|03/01/2015
|World Net Daily
|Comey created diplomatic chaos with Poland after saying the country was an “accomplice” during the Holocaust.
|04/21/2015
|The Daily Mail
|Comey was forced to apologize after an error in the FBI’s background check system allowed Dylann Roof to buy his gun
|07/10/2015
|The Atlantic
|During the FBI’s Hillary probe, “A technician who destroyed evidence lied to FBI investigators even after he received immunity, and Comey did nothing”
|04/01/2016
|The Federalist; The Wall Street Journal
|Comey promised transparency into the investigation into the Pulse Night Club terrorist, but almost immediately redacted from the transcript the killer’s reference to Islam
|06/12/2016
|The Federalist
|Comey’s FBI twice interviewed the Pulse Night Club terrorist but let him go
|06/13/2016
|The New York Times
|Under Comey, the FBI blew its highest-profile corruption investigations (into Sen. Ted Stevens); a federal judge blamed the “worst prosecutorial misconduct” he’d ever seen
|07/01/2016
|The Federalist
|Under Comey, the FBI authorized informants to break the law 22,800 times in just four years
|08/23/2016
|The Daily Dot
|During its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified material, the FBI made an unusual deal in which Clinton aides were both given immunity and allowed to destroy their laptops.
|10/03/2016
|Fox News
|Comey’s FBI was embedded with the ISIS-affiliated terrorists who struck the ‘Draw Mohammad’ event but failed to act
|03/26/2017
|CBS News
|Comey claimed in Senate testimony he didn’t feel compelled to memorialize his meetings with presidents besides Trump; however, that’s untrue
|06/10/2017
|Powerline
|James Comey’s Trump memos contained classified information, likely meaning he violated his own agencies security protocols
|07/09/2017
|The Hill
|Comey drafted an exoneration statement for Hillary Clinton months before the FBI even investigated her
|10/16/2017
|Newsweek
|Under Comey, the FBI’s database for gun buyers lost millions of records
|11/10/2017
|The Washington Post
|Under Comey, the FBI’s case against Cliven Bundy was destroyed after the feds were caught deliberately withholding evidence
|12/21/2017
|The Oregonian
|Sexual misconduct was rampant at the FBI under Comey’s watch, with at least 14 agents sanctioned
|02/25/2018
|The Daily Caller
|Comey’s FBI blew its case against Omar Mateen’s wife due to agents’ misconduct
|04/03/2018
|USA Today
|Agent Peter Strzok was considered so hostile to Trump, Robert Mueller dropped him from the Russia probe; Comey, however, found him fit to lead the Clinton probe
|04/17/2018
|RealClearPolitics
|On the FBI’s Hillary probe, Comey claimed there was no coordination between the DoJ and FBI, but texts and emails later showed that to be untrue
|04/19/2018
|The Washington Examiner
|Comey’s memos reveal that he briefed Trump on the Steele dossier specifically so it would leak to the media
|04/20/2018
|The Federalist
|The memos Comey leaked contained classified material, prompting the DoJ inspector general to investigate his illegal leak
|04/20/2018
|The Wall Street Journal
|During the Hillary probe, the FBI lost track of Hillary’s server for months
|05/05/2018
|Jack Posobiec
|During his book tour, Comey claimed he didn’t know the FBI thought Michael Flynn believed he was telling the truth
|05/14/2018
|Townhall