Comey Says Damage to the “FBI’s Reputation Has Nothing to Do With Me”

Disgraced former FBI director James Comey made some outrageous statements after his second interview in Congress today. Over the two days of interviews, there were some 500 questions he didn’t answer, mostly because he said he couldn’t remember. How did we manage to have someone with such a poor memory in charge of the FBI?

One of the most flabbergasting comments he made was that damage to the FBI’s reputation “has nothing to do with me.” It actually has everything to do with him.

Comey on Damage Done to the FBI’s Reputation: ‘That Damage Has Nothing To Do with Me’ pic.twitter.com/82QsE8ZNVL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 17, 2018

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is.

Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted: A question that needs answering: Why did Director Comey authorize agents to break protocol and bypass White House counsel in interviewing General Michael Flynn? It seems part of a pattern: Director Comey didn’t follow protocol. He treated different people by different rules.

Outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy came up with a apt description of the arrogant jerk as an “amnesiac with incredible hubris.”

“Comey just thinks he’s always right, and … it doesn’t matter if everyone else concludes he did wrong,” a furious Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said after the initial session. “He knows better. So, that’s what it’s like to interview an amnesiac with incredible hubris.”

Tom Elliott [of Grabien’s crowdsourcing video site] listed the 36 scandals Comey has been involved in, which we copied below. Personally, I like to remember when the jerk spent a million dollars to throw Martha Stewart and her young stockbroker into the clink. Didn’t you feel so much safer? Comey has always been the type of guy who took on and exploited popular politicized cases.

James Comey: The Biggest Scandals and Controversies in His Career