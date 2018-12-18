Comey Says Damage to the “FBI’s Reputation Has Nothing to Do With Me”

Disgraced former FBI director James Comey made some outrageous statements after his second interview in Congress today. Over the two days of interviews, there were some 500 questions he didn’t answer, mostly because he said he couldn’t remember. How did we manage to have someone with such a poor memory in charge of the FBI?

One of the most flabbergasting comments he made was that damage to the FBI’s reputation “has nothing to do with me.” It actually has everything to do with him.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: Republicans should stand up to Comey and his tremendous corruption – from the fake Hillary Clinton investigation, to lying and leaking, to FISA abuse, and a list too long to name. The President did the country a service by firing him and exposing him for the shameless fraud he is.

Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted: A question that needs answering: Why did Director Comey authorize agents to break protocol and bypass White House counsel in interviewing General Michael Flynn? It seems part of a pattern: Director Comey didn’t follow protocol. He treated different people by different rules.

Outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy came up with a apt description of the arrogant jerk as an “amnesiac with incredible hubris.”

“Comey just thinks he’s always right, and … it doesn’t matter if everyone else concludes he did wrong,” a furious Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said after the initial session. “He knows better. So, that’s what it’s like to interview an amnesiac with incredible hubris.”

Tom Elliott [of Grabien’s crowdsourcing video site] listed the 36 scandals Comey has been involved in, which we copied below. Personally, I like to remember when the jerk spent a million dollars to throw Martha Stewart and her young stockbroker into the clink. Didn’t you feel so much safer? Comey has always been the type of guy who took on and exploited popular politicized cases.

James Comey: The Biggest Scandals and Controversies in His Career

Summary Date Source
At the DoJ, Comey relentlessly pursued a banker for financial charges; when he couldn’t find any criminality, he charged him with obstruction of justice “because of a single ambiguous email” (a conviction later overturned) 09/01/2000 The Federalist
During the Valerie Plame leak investigation, Comey demanded AG Ashcroft recuse himself for conflict of interest; he instead chose the godfather of his daughter, Patrick Fitzgerald, to run the probe 09/26/2003 The Wall Street Journal
Despite knowing who leaked Valerie Plame’s identity to a reporter, Comey tasked a special counsel to investigate the Bush Administration for years, eventually ensnaring a non-leaker with a process charge 09/26/2003 The Federalist
As deputy AG, Comey badly bungled the anthrax investigation, largely destroying the life of an innocent man (who later won a large settlement against the feds) 03/01/2004 RealClearPolitics
As Bush’s deputy AG, Comey schemed to become the AG himself when Ashcroft was hospitalized; he did so to stop an NSA counterterror program and set himself up for future political career 03/01/2004 The Federalist
After Comey assumed for himself the role of attorney general, he did not tell President Bush 03/02/2004 The Federalist
Comey aggressively targeted Martha Stewart for insider trading; when he couldn’t find wrongdoing, he charged her for “having misled people by denying having committed a crime with which she was not charged” 07/16/2004 CATO Institute
As deputy AG, Comey used “bogus ‘secret’ information to entrap two lobbyists for the pro-Israel group” AIPAC; the case was later dropped, but not before two reputations were destroyed 08/27/2004 The Wall Street Journal
During Comey’s probe Valerie Plame probe, reporter Judith Miller was jailed for 85 days for refusing to divulge sources; she says crucial information was withheld from her 06/27/2005 The Wall Street Journal
During a 2007 hearing into the firings of U.S. attorneys, Comey coordinated with Sen. Schumer and Preet Bharara to make a surprise appearance and attack Gonzales with a (disputed) account 05/24/2007 The Federalist
After the NSA scandal exploded in 2013, Comey’s FBI was exposed conducting its own data mining on innocent Americans; the agency retains that material for decades (even if no wrongdoing is found) 06/30/2013 Bloomberg
The father of the radical Islamist who detonated a backpack bomb in New York City in 2016 alerted the FBI to his son’s radicalization but the FBI let him go 08/28/2013 NJ.com
Comey’s FBI was warned about the Boston bomber but let him go 03/25/2014 NBC News
In 2015, Comey’s FBI conducted a controversial raid on a Texas political meeting, finger printing, photographing, and seizing phones from attendees 03/01/2015 World Net Daily
Comey created diplomatic chaos with Poland after saying the country was an “accomplice” during the Holocaust. 04/21/2015 The Daily Mail
Comey was forced to apologize after an error in the FBI’s background check system allowed Dylann Roof to buy his gun 07/10/2015 The Atlantic
During the FBI’s Hillary probe, “A technician who destroyed evidence lied to FBI investigators even after he received immunity, and Comey did nothing” 04/01/2016 The Federalist; The Wall Street Journal
Comey promised transparency into the investigation into the Pulse Night Club terrorist, but almost immediately redacted from the transcript the killer’s reference to Islam 06/12/2016 The Federalist
Comey’s FBI twice interviewed the Pulse Night Club terrorist but let him go 06/13/2016 The New York Times
Under Comey, the FBI blew its highest-profile corruption investigations (into Sen. Ted Stevens); a federal judge blamed the “worst prosecutorial misconduct” he’d ever seen 07/01/2016 The Federalist
Under Comey, the FBI authorized informants to break the law 22,800 times in just four years 08/23/2016 The Daily Dot
During its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified material, the FBI made an unusual deal in which Clinton aides were both given immunity and allowed to destroy their laptops. 10/03/2016 Fox News
Comey’s FBI was embedded with the ISIS-affiliated terrorists who struck the ‘Draw Mohammad’ event but failed to act 03/26/2017 CBS News
Comey claimed in Senate testimony he didn’t feel compelled to memorialize his meetings with presidents besides Trump; however, that’s untrue 06/10/2017 Powerline
James Comey’s Trump memos contained classified information, likely meaning he violated his own agencies security protocols 07/09/2017 The Hill
Comey drafted an exoneration statement for Hillary Clinton months before the FBI even investigated her 10/16/2017 Newsweek
Under Comey, the FBI’s database for gun buyers lost millions of records 11/10/2017 The Washington Post
Under Comey, the FBI’s case against Cliven Bundy was destroyed after the feds were caught deliberately withholding evidence 12/21/2017 The Oregonian
Sexual misconduct was rampant at the FBI under Comey’s watch, with at least 14 agents sanctioned 02/25/2018 The Daily Caller
Comey’s FBI blew its case against Omar Mateen’s wife due to agents’ misconduct 04/03/2018 USA Today
Agent Peter Strzok was considered so hostile to Trump, Robert Mueller dropped him from the Russia probe; Comey, however, found him fit to lead the Clinton probe 04/17/2018 RealClearPolitics
On the FBI’s Hillary probe, Comey claimed there was no coordination between the DoJ and FBI, but texts and emails later showed that to be untrue 04/19/2018 The Washington Examiner
Comey’s memos reveal that he briefed Trump on the Steele dossier specifically so it would leak to the media 04/20/2018 The Federalist
The memos Comey leaked contained classified material, prompting the DoJ inspector general to investigate his illegal leak 04/20/2018 The Wall Street Journal
During the Hillary probe, the FBI lost track of Hillary’s server for months 05/05/2018 Jack Posobiec
During his book tour, Comey claimed he didn’t know the FBI thought Michael Flynn believed he was telling the truth 05/14/2018 Townhall

 

