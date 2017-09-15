CONGRESSMAN SAYS CHARLOTTESVILLE WAS A SET UP BY HILLARY-OBAMA SUPPORTER

On Thursday, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) told the San Francisco Chronicle that he believes the Charlottesville protests were a ‘setup’ by left-wing activists.

Washington Examiner reported that the representative said it began as a Civil War re-enactment after which a sketchy Jason Kessler morphed it into a Nazi-KKK rally.

“It was a setup for these dumb Civil War re-enactors,” Rohrabacher told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.

“It was left-wingers who were manipulating them in order to have this confrontation,” he added, noting they attempted to “put our president on the spot.”

Rohrabacher said a former Hillary and Bernie supporter convinced Civil War re-enactors to stage a protest against the removal of the statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville.

Former Obama supporter and leader of ‘Unite the Right’ Jason Kessler only officially changed his support from Obama to Trump after the November 2016 election, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Kessler himself claims the transformation began in 2013 but it was only visible last November.

CHARLOTTESVILLE KILLER WAS SCHIZOPHRENIC

During the Charlottesville event, while marching with Antifa, Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer was killed by a schizophrenic man accused of being a Nazi. He plowed his car into the protesters/rioters.

Numerous others were injured.

The Nazi organization denied he was a member though he was photographed with one of their cardboard shields which were given out to anyone who wanted one.

The killer, James Fields had been taking medication for schizophrenia. Very little has been reported about this. The killer’s history has been kept under wraps, yet every possible excuse was given for attempted massmurderer James Hodgkin son though he had no history of mental illness. Hodgkinson is the man who tried to kill GOP congressmen on a playing field in Arlington.

The Washington Post reported that Field’s mother was scared he would become violent. She had called 911 to alert authorities to the potential danger when he enlisted in the Army. He had been taking medication for schizophrenia and was advised to stop the drugs for months before his enlistment physical. His high school history teacher was alarmed by his neo-Nazi views and writings. Fields was discharged from the Army in four months and had not completed basic training.

About the Charlottesville assault, Fields said he became frightened when the radical Antifa and Black Lives Matter began surrounding his car and hitting it. That would be consistent with his diagnosis if true.