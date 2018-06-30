Conor Berry Resigns After False Tweet That Annapolis Gunman Left a MAGA Hat

A reporter of 21 years resigned abruptly for what he said was an unfortunate, sarcastic tweet. Conor Berry worked at the Springfield newspaper The Republican and MassLive. He put out a tweet saying the the alleged Annapolis gunman left a Donald Trump MAGA hat at the crime scene.

It was egregious to many since the media has been pummeling innocent people on the right, including the President, claiming they were responsible for the mass shooting when the lunatic who committed the murders, as it turns out, had a beef with The Capital Gazette, the scene of the killings.

The now-deleted tweet is archived.

Mr. Berry’s twitter profile today reads, ‘former newspaper reporter’

“Folks, My 21-year career as a ‘journalist,’ a fancy term that makes my skin crawl, frankly, came to a screeching halt yesterday with one stupid, regrettable tweet,” Berry wrote. “Can’t take it back; wish I could. My sincere apologies to all good, hardworking reporters and to POTUS supporters.”

In a follow-up phone interview, Berry, 49, said he was being facetious in the offending tweet, The Boston Globe reported.

“It was a snarky, sarcastic, cynical remark, and there’s nothing I can do to take it back,” he said, adding that his reporting has “pissed off” both liberals and conservatives over the years.

He said he’s received hateful messages from people across the country since Thursday night, including one stranger who called and derided him as an “[expletive] liberal,” using an anti-gay slur.

“All I can say is, bring it on, dude,” Berry said. “I’ll fight back with every breath in my body against extremism.”

