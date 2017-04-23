How Crazy Are the March for Science Hysterics? Very!

The March for Science was held yesterday and it included the usual activists. The movement is extremely dangerous and it rests on a foundation of lies.

The climate change movement has become a religion for many, and it has become so powerful that they have been able to indoctrinate the children and make obviously fake grassroots movements acceptable to further their cause. There was nothing grassroots about yesterday’s March for Science. The usual leftists came out. It’s all the same people who march for all the other leftists causes. The hard-left has been successful in uniting all the splinter groups.

Critical thinking is no longer used and vague terms make it impossible to fight back.

When real scientists try to correct any of its leaders, like Bill Nye, the left’s talking points are automatically believed. Nye went off the deep end yesterday when an actual scientist told him the 2016 Paris Agreement was like Hitler’s Munich Pact.

Fake Organic Movements

Avery McRae has allegedly been worried about climate change since she was in kindergarten and we are to believe this came about naturally because she was a brilliant 5-year old. By the time she was 11, she decided to sue Donald Trump along with 21 other students, all of whom look like high school kids, for violating their constitutional rights by not doing enough about the weather changing.

You can see a group shot here of the crew hoisting a communist fist in the air. The “organic” lawsuit has an array of old activists behind it.

Sometimes the truth will out, like with this sign. The movement is about the hard-left and it’s about ending Capitalism, along with anything the left doesn’t agree with.

The Terminology Used Makes It Impossible to Fight Back

Scientist Dr. William M. Briggs from The Stream went on to the blaze to discuss Earth Day.

Critical thinking no longer exists, all nonsense is automatically accepted, and the youth have been indoctrinated. Dr. Briggs explained it has been going on since the 1960s and none of their catastrophic predictions came about.

As Briggs explained, scientists finally have it right by calling it “climate change” because the Earth’s temperature has always been fluctuating.

“The climate on the Earth has never been static, not ever. It has never stayed still,” Briggs said. “If you predict ‘climate change,’ you will always be right. You cannot go wrong. It’s infallible.”

Scientists have switched from preaching “global warming” to pushing “climate change” and the buzzword “sustainability” because vague terms are impossible to prove, Briggs said.

Sustainability is even better because it doesn’t mean anything. They are removing it from reality. Global cooling, overpopulation, global warming were a bust for them so all they have to do is say authoritatively that it’s bad for the climate so how can you defend against that?

As he said there is a range of people who follow it. Some are corrupt politicians and some are believers who see “man as a cancer”. It’s a return to “pantheism” and the earth is “alive”. How do you talk people out of that kind of religion?

March for Science co-Chair Bill Nye Stunned Into Disbelief by a Real Scientist Talking Munich 1938

Bill Nye is not a scientist, he’s an engineer with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. He made a name for himself as a Steve Martin impersonator and a stand-up comic who then became a host on a kid’s show.

CNN “New Day Saturday” panel, which included Nye and William Happer, a physicist at Princeton University,” became heated after Happer said the climate change that Nye talks about is a “myth.”

“There’s this myth that’s developed around carbon dioxide that it’s a pollutant, but you and I both exhale carbon dioxide with every breath. Each of us emits about two pounds of carbon dioxide a day, so are we polluting the planet?” Happer, who has advised President Donald Trump on climate issues, said.

“Carbon dioxide is a perfectly natural gas, it’s just like water vapor, it’s something that plants love. They grow better with more carbon dioxide, and you can see the greening of the earth already from the additional carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” he explained.

Nye blasted Happer, saying didn’t understand the “rate,” or speed at which carbon dioxide is entering the atmosphere. Then he ripped CNN for not having only climate change alarmists on their network.

“And I will say, much as I love the CNN, you’re doing a disservice by having one climate change skeptic and not 97 or 98 scientists or engineers concerned about climate change,” Nye said.

Let’s not forget that the arrogant Nye wants climate deniers imprisoned. He also said science is political. It shouldn’t be and that alone shows Nye’s ignorance.

Nye said he has all the facts and Happer should apprise himself of them.

The facts are that climate change alarmists said the polar ice caps would melt completely by the mid-2010’s causing the sea levels to rise by meters, which would then put low-lying coastal areas across the world under water. Never happened! The ocean waters have not warmed on an overall average basis.

Recently, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration whistleblower says that the agency has been falsifying data to show that climate change is happening when it really isn’t.

Nye went through all the talking points as did their other talking heads.

Happer said the Trump administration should back out of the 2016 Paris Agreement, comparing the agreement to former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasements of Germany dictator Adolf Hitler in 1938, known as the Munich Agreement.

The agreement allowed Hitler to take over Czechoslovakia because there were a lot of Germans and Austrians living there. As it turned out, it was part of Hitler’s plan to take over Europe. He fooled them.

This is what is going on with this communist science movement.

Nye was stunned into his usual condescending shock mode. Happer explained:

“It is an appropriate comparison because it was a treaty that was not going to do any good,” Happer explained. “This treaty also will not do any good. Anyone who looks at the results of doing what the treaty says can see that the effect on the earth’s climate is — even if you take the alarmist computer models trivia — it will not make any difference and yet it will cause enormous harm to many people.”