Crazy Maxine Waters Says O’Reilly Needs Psychological Help

Maxine Waters is very pleased that the Murdoch boys are taking Fox News in a different direction. She is sick of women being taken advantage of and she hopes Bill O’Reilly gets psychological help.

It’s interesting that Maxine sees the future of Fox as in a different direction because that is what we believe at the Sentinel. O’Reilly was Fox News and it’s over.

We hope the same for her — get some psychological help Maxine.

