Delta Airlines Might Lose $40 Million Tax Break After Trashing NRA Members

Delta Airlines is one of a number of corporations who have decided the five million NRA members can no longer have discounts with them. The Bank of America is even considering boycotting gun manufacturers. This is our Second Amendment we are talking about.

They have the right to do it. Politicians also have the right to deny them their $0 million tax break for jet fuel.

Delta obviously doesn’t believe in 1st and 2nd Amendment rights for Americans who disagree with them on guns. They aren’t entitled to group discounts on their airline.