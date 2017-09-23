Dem ‘Rock Star’ Maxine Tells Blacks to ‘Play the Race Card’, Keep Calling Whites Racists

During a Congressional Black Caucus town hall on civil rights, Democrat ‘rock star’ and certifiably insane Maxine Waters called for black people in the United States to become more divisive and confrontational. That’s the same call that came from hack Marxist John Lewis at the same town hall. Perhaps they wrote their speeches together.

Mad Max argued that they should do more to start trouble. She also suggested that anyone disagrees with her and her band of leftists are racists.

She referenced Black Lives Matter, a violent Marxist hate group, which Maxine supports. While she’s living comfortably in her mansion with her millions, she’s telling these young people to start trouble as opposed to getting an education, becoming self-reliant, and making the country a better place.

“Let’s work with people who have the passion and you want to do it and to understand how important it is. There are plenty of them in our community but guess what? We don’t associate with them because we think they are too controversial.”

“Black people, you better get controversial. You better be controversial. You had better call it like it is. We have been shut down because others have defined us. When they said to us about 10, 15 years ago, oh, she’s playing the race card. You should say yeah, and I’ve got a lot more I’m going to play.”

“Don’t run away from it. That’s what happens. We stop calling a racist a racist because they said that that’s all you do. You don’t do anything else. Don’t let these people intimidate or scare you. You’ve got to get in the fight, and you’ve got to be in the fight to make some sacrifices, to understand when you’re winning, to continue to work, come to make things happen.”

“And I want to tell you, it is time to take off the handcuffs. It’s time to get in it. It’s time to call it like it is.”

Does anyone believe they are handcuffed?