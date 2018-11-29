Dem State Rep Wants to Kill Rep’s Loved One with “Broth of Legionella

The Chicago Tribune reported that a state representative wants to kill a Republican representative’s loved one with a deadly “broth of legionella”. She made her comments during a debate when the Republican asked for more details before a vote. One must not question a Democrat.

Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit is one nasty women.

The debate focused on a bill passed earlier in the year that would raise the limit on damage claims — from $100,000 to $2 million — for the families of about a dozen veterans who’d died from outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease at an Illinois veterans home.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner had amended and vetoed the bill. Democrats wanted the top figure to be $2 million and he reduced it to $300,000.

The House overrode the veto in a vote of 71 to 36. The Senate overrode it two weeks ago.

The outgoing state House Republican leader Rep. Peter Breen had objected to overriding the veto, citing the fact that details of how the bill would work were sparse and the state had no idea how much the increased payouts would actually cost.

That would be reasonable in most peoples’ minds but not someone who is capable of hoping his loved one would die.

Kifowit said of Breen, “I would like to make him a broth of Legionella and pump it into the water system of his loved one, so that they can be infected, they can be mistreated, they can sit and suffer by getting aspirin instead of being properly treated and ultimately DIE!“

She claims to care about these veterans and at the same time wishes death on the family of a representative. Does anyone see the contradiction here?

Republicans in the House today exploded in anger over the comments of @RepKifowit in which she spoke of Rep Peter Breen’s family drinking a stew of Legionella bacteria. Kifowit said she was making a hypothetical comment, not actually wishing harm to Breen’s family @ilgop SB-2481 pic.twitter.com/eF6bDOKYIs — IllinoisChannel (@IllinoisChannel) November 27, 2018