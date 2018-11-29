INSANE & AWFUL! Mom to Put 6-Year Old Through Chemical Castration!

Instead of this case going to Child Protective Services, a crazy mother with crazy therapists and backers won the court case. She has decided her healthy six-year old boy is a transgender girl and she is planning to have him chemically castrated. The father is desperately fighting to save him as they demand he pay for it.

Six years of age is way, way too young to make this decision and he is too young to make this decision.

James’ father says he wants to be a boy but his mother has been dressing him as a girl since he was three. She enrolled him in school as a girl, calling him Luna, according to the report.

The mother has money and a group behind her and she wants the father to pay for the transgender procedure and future mutilations.

Even if he were a transgender, it’s a decision only he should make as an adult. There are serious mental and physical repercussions the child can’t possibly understand.

There is a website called Save James which gives details. They claim Texas is allowing these procedures on children as young as six. The court documents can be read here. The filing claims the father is abusive to mother and child. The child allegedly wants to be a girl according to the documents.

The fact remains six is too young. It’s literally insane.

Meet James, a healthy 6 year old American boy. His mother decided her son James (whom she calls “Luna”) is actually a transgender girl, and the Texas court has sided with the mom. If the mother wins JAMES WILL BE FORCED TO UNDERGO CHEMICAL CASTRATION AT EIGHT YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/XQANnP7Row — ⚔️ Christus Patriot ⚔️ (@ChristusPatriot) November 29, 2018