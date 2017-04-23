Democratic Socialist Venezuela Banned Civilian Guns and Armed Death Squads

Democratic Socialists like Bernie Sanders, Sean Penn and Michael Moore want you to believe that their socialism will somehow be different from that of Venezuela. It won’t be. The inevitable arch from parasite to victim of plunderers and gangsters is inevitable.

One lesson we must get from the crisis in Venezuela is never give up your gun rights.

In Venezuela, a Democratic Socialist hellhole, every civilian has been disarmed but they can get their guns back if they serve in the Maduro goon squad.

The armed militia of about 400,000 pro-Maduro civilians are actually hard-left community organizers who are running around brutalizing and robbing Venezuelans who are now disarmed.

“A gun for every militiaman!” Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro said to uniformed militia members outside the presidential palace, Fox News reported on Tuesday. The Bolivarian militias, created by Maduro’s predecessor Hugo Chavez, already number in the hundreds of thousands and are being used to supplement the regime’s armed forces. Maduro is using them as death squads.

Only the military, police, and groups like security companies can buy guns and only directly from one state-run arms company under the law passed in 2012, according to the BBC. The country recently doubled down on its gun ban through a combination of gun buybacks and confiscations in the summer of 2016.

“We are going to bring disarmament and peace,” Interior Minister Nestor Reverol told Reuters during one confiscation event.

Their idea of peace is to subjugate the people. It’s a lot easier now that they are disarmed.

Free Beacon has more on the story.