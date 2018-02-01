Democrats Really Actually Do Hate God, Country, Family

What if Democrats, in party that has changed drastically, actually do stand against God, country, mom and apple pie? What if they are nihilists bent on tearing down the pillars of our society?

It appears to be the case.

The ACLU railed – we are not making this up – against the number of times the President used “America” in his State of the Union because they see it as exclusionary. The hard-left unAmerica organization sees the future of America as one without an identity.

Under the title, “America is exclusionary”, the ACLU tweeted: “Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities. The ACLU stands ready to protect these communities, both in the courts and the polls”.

That is what the America haters wrote in response to President Trump’s speech.

The President gave a unifying speech with a message most Americans agree with. He spoke of strong borders, support for the military and he expressed a love for the bedrock insitutiitions of this nation. He embraced standing up for the flag and the anthem, supporting America and its citizens first.

During the SOTU, the Democrats did not honor the victims of murderous alien gangs, nor did they stand for Rep. Steve Scalise who nearly died at the hands of a radical Bernie supporter. They did not clap for low Black employment, more jobs, and a better economy. Instead, they took to social media and to podiums to decry the hateful language from Donald Trump.

They scowled when the President talked of unity and they demeaned his extremely liberal offering for the millions of immigrants brought here illegally as youth. Nancy Pelosi sputtered vile descriptors of the President as if issued a call to arms for the Klu Klux Klan.

JoyAnn Reid tweeted the speech was “anti-immigrant, backward looking, anti-innovation, and anti-progress. And of course his base loved every minute of it.”

She like so many Democrats feel all that America is must be changed because it’s evil.

Among Reid’s firestorm of angry tweets was one in which she decried the foundation of much of our society. “Church…family…police…military…the national anthem…Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for.”

It’s great that she tweeted these comments because it shows us where the Democrats are right now. She is representative

They embraced the far-left and they are haters of America. Tucker Carlson describes them nihilists who want to tear down all that we are.

Democrats stand up for MS-13. One blathering head on The View says mentioning the victims of the gang and similar illegal alien gangs in the speech was an attack on illegal immigrants. The reality is that MS-13 commits most of their crimes against other illegal immigrants.

During MSNBC’s coverage of the State of the Union, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid echoed the absurd comment, saying, MS-13 “a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” that President Trump made sound like the biggest threat facing America.

There are 70,000 members of MS-13 in the United States and that’s only one of several gangs. Many come in illegally as unaccompanied youth.

Democrats now stand for open borders; putting foreigners before citizens; establishing an enormous welfare state; putting an end to free speech and freedom of religion as we know it; building an all-powerful central government – a one party nation; and they want to take away our right to defend ourselves.

They also want to silence, fine and jail political opponents.

Democrats boo God in 2012: